Cheshire East Pulls Back on Crewe Baths Alternative Provision Plan | What’s Next? (2026)

Bold opening: Cheshire East is poised to scrap plans for a new alternative provision school at the former Crewe Baths.

Here’s the situation in plain terms: in November 2024, Cheshire East’s children and families committee approved demolishing the Flag Lane building—saving only its historic façade—and replacing it with a school for excluded pupils. The project was paused as the council awaited funding and agreement from the Department for Education (DfE).

Late last year, the DfE signaled a national shift in strategy: free schools without a confirmed sponsor would not move forward. Since the Flag Lane project did have a sponsor—the YES Trust—the council was offered two paths:
- Continue with the free school, with the DfE covering the full capital build cost, but the council would bear any abnormal site costs.
- Or accept £3.465 million in high needs capital grant spread over three years, with the first installment due in summer 2026.

Cheshire East’s officers recommend the second option. If chosen, the council would collaborate with the YES Trust to explore alternative delivery models that can still create the required places.

A report prepared for the February 16 meeting of the children and families committee explains: “We recognise that the alternative funding option of £3.465 million will not enable us to progress with the Flag Lane scheme. But accepting this additional capital grant from the DfE will enable us to work with our existing mainstream schools and the alternative provision school to address demand for places in Cheshire East now, rather than waiting for a scheme that is potentially years away, or that may not happen.”

Regardless of the funding choice, the former Crewe Baths—opened in 1937 and closed in 2016—will remain in Cheshire East ownership, with the council continuing to cover maintenance and security costs. The long-term use of the building remains undecided in the paper.

Meanwhile, a not-for-profit sports club has expressed interest in taking over the building, with aims to reopen it to offer a range of sports facilities (details at Crewe Nub News). The broader Crewe area has also seen new restaurant openings in the town centre, reflecting ongoing local development.

If you’d like to discuss this further, what should be the council’s priorities: prioritize immediate place provision using the £3.465 million grant, or push ahead with a longer-term scheme that could create a permanent home for excluded pupils and other services? Share your thoughts in the comments.

What to Expect from the Crypto Market After U.S. Government Shutdown
Israel's Gas Shortage Crisis: Causes, Impacts, and Solutions
