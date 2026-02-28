Cheshire Campsite Plans Traveller Accommodation: Controversy in Green Belt? (2026)

Imagine a community where everyone, regardless of their lifestyle, has a place to call home. But here's where it gets controversial: a Cheshire campsite is pushing boundaries by proposing dedicated accommodation for Travellers, sparking both support and debate. The Berries Caravan and Camping has submitted a planning application to Cheshire West and Chester Council, seeking approval for a single pitch tailored to the Gypsy/Traveller community, complete with an accompanying building, bin store, and hardstanding. This addition would join an existing caravan site with five pitches and a campsite boasting over a dozen spots, which, while lacking formal planning permission, are legally permitted under a certificate of exemption valid until June of this year.

And this is the part most people miss: the proposed site, nestled between Antrobus and Appleton Thorn, sits within the green belt—a designation typically restrictive for development. However, the application argues that the area should be reclassified as 'grey belt' due to previous development, a loophole that could pave the way for this unique accommodation. The site’s proximity to an equestrian yard, previously considered by the council, further complicates the narrative, raising questions about land use and community integration.

The application boldly states, 'The residential pitch meets a recognized need for facilities in the area to accommodate a Gypsy/Traveller lifestyle,' highlighting a gap in local resources. Yet, this proposal isn’t without its critics. While the caravan site and campsite are open to all, the dedicated pitch specifically targets a marginalized group, prompting discussions about inclusivity versus exclusivity. Is this a step toward equality, or does it inadvertently segregate?

For those eager to dive deeper, The Berries Caravan and Camping’s details are available at www.pitchup.com/campsites/England/North_West/Cheshire/Northwich/the-berries-caravan-and-camping/. The council’s consultation is live on their planning portal, with a decision pending. To explore the application further, visit pa.cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk/online-applications/ (REF: 25/03819/FUL).

What do you think? Does this proposal bridge gaps or build walls? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s keep the conversation going!