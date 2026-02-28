Chery's Canadian EV Expansion: What to Expect (2026)

Get ready for a game-changer in the Canadian automotive scene! The arrival of Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) is set to shake things up, and we're here to break it down for you.

Chinese car manufacturer Chery Automobile Co. Ltd. is making moves to enter the Canadian market, and it's a big deal. With the recent announcement of a trade deal between Canada and China, reducing tariffs on a select number of Chinese-made EVs, Chery sees an opportunity to become the first Chinese car company to sell mainstream passenger cars in Canada.

But here's where it gets controversial: while Western brands like Tesla and Volvo already manufacture cars in China, homegrown Chinese car companies have been absent from the Canadian market. Chery, however, is aiming to change that, and they're doing it with a strategic plan.

Our sources, who wish to remain anonymous to protect their job prospects, reveal that Chery is actively recruiting for various roles to support their expansion. They're looking to build a Canadian sales operation from the ground up, with plans to open an office in the Toronto area. This move is part of Chery's long-term strategy to invest and grow their business in Canada.

And this is the part most people miss: Chery's expansion isn't just about selling cars; it's about creating a robust EV supply chain and generating new job opportunities for Canadian workers.

Prime Minister Mark Carney's recent trip to China, along with Industry Minister Mélanie Joly, saw Chery and another Chinese automaker, BYD, meet with the ministers. Chery's global strategy involves rapid expansion, with operations already in 47 countries, including the UK, Italy, Australia, and Mexico. They claim to be China's top vehicle exporter, and their sights were set on the US market until former President Joe Biden imposed a 100% tariff on Chinese-made EVs.

Chery is the third-largest Chinese automaker, with impressive sales figures. In 2025, they sold 2.6 million vehicles, while their rivals BYD and Geely sold 4.6 million and 3 million, respectively. The global leader, Toyota, routinely sells over 10 million vehicles annually.

Now, let's talk numbers. Mr. Carney announced that Canada will reduce tariffs on Chinese electric cars to 6.1% from a whopping 100%, in exchange for reduced tariffs on Canadian canola, seafood, and peas. This agreement will allow 49,000 Chinese EVs into Canada annually, increasing to 70,000 in five years.

The Prime Minister's office expects this deal to drive significant new Chinese joint-venture investments in Canada, creating auto manufacturing jobs and strengthening Canada's EV supply chain. Industry Minister Joly is actively discussing further investments with global companies, including Chinese ones, to boost Canada's automotive industry.

But here's the catch: there's a lack of clarity on the details. Spokespeople for Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu couldn't provide additional information on the deal, leaving questions about the quota division, participating carmakers, and joint venture commitments unanswered.

Andrew King, from DesRosiers Automotive Consultants, believes that Tesla and Volvo will benefit in the short term from the tariff change. Volvo, owned by the Chinese giant Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, has already imported Chinese-made cars to Canada, including the EX30 and Polestar 2.

New entrants like Chery are expected to bring competitive pricing to the Canadian market in the long run. Shahin Alizadeh, CEO of Downtown Auto Group, expressed frustration over the lack of information from the federal government. He believes that the 49,000 quota could be a challenge for carmakers looking to establish viable sales outlets.

EVs have lost some of their appeal in Canada and the US as governments phased out subsidies and financial incentives. Despite this, Chery and other Chinese carmakers are eyeing the Canadian market, and their entry could lead to more affordable EVs for consumers.

So, what do you think? Will the arrival of Chinese EVs in Canada spark a revolution in the automotive industry? Or is this just another business move with limited impact? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!