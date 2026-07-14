Cherry Creek Schools: Another Top Official on Leave Amid Misconduct Allegations (2026)

Cherry Creek Schools has placed its second top administrator, Assistant Superintendent Tony Poole, on administrative leave amid misconduct allegations. This follows a similar action taken against former Superintendent Christopher Smith's wife, Brenda Smith, last week. The district is investigating Poole for 'allegations of misconduct in the form of insubordination', according to a memo obtained by The Denver Post. The investigation into Poole is unrelated to the ongoing probes into the conduct of Smith and his wife, which include contractual and travel matters. The school board is scheduled to meet to discuss these investigations and receive legal advice regarding negotiations with Smith. Meanwhile, the district has frozen employee travel and contracts, citing concerns over the decisions and actions of the former superintendent and his wife. An external audit is also being conducted to review the district's organizational systems. The memo regarding Brenda Smith's leave is the strongest indication of potential misconduct. Brenda Smith's travel expenditures, totaling $38,492.48, were significantly higher than her husband's and the state's largest K-12 district's chief human resources officer's expenses. Despite being on leave, Brenda Smith continues to receive her full salary and benefits, but is not allowed on district property. The school board president emphasized the district's concerns over the former superintendent's and his wife's decisions and actions, which triggered the travel and contract freeze.