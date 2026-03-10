Cheltenham Festival: Tuesday's Key Races and Decisions (2026)

The Cheltenham Festival is a highly anticipated event in the horse racing calendar, and the Tuesday confirmations have provided some crucial insights into the final fields for the opening day of the meeting. Here's a breakdown of the key questions answered and the intriguing decisions that remain.

Jagwar's Dilemma: Ultima or Plate?

One of the most intriguing decisions revolves around Jagwar, a horse that won the Plate last year. This year, he's set to take on a longer trip in the Trustmarque Ultima Handicap Chase. The choice between the Ultima and the Plate has sparked debate, as Jagwar's narrow defeat on Trials day left connections unsure of his optimal distance. With an entry in the Grand National at 25-1, Jagwar must finish in the top four in the Ultima to qualify for Aintree. The decision to go for the Ultima means he'll face stablemate Iroko, who was also ante-post favourite for both the Ultima and the Grand National. This clash of JP McManus-owned horses at the top of the market promises an exciting showdown.

Proactif's Triumph: A Expected Move?

The Tuesday lists confirmed that Proactif, the favourite for the Triumph Hurdle, will not run in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle. This decision was somewhat expected, given the strength of the Supreme field and the lack of a standout leader in the juvenile division. Proactif's move to the Triumph looks like a strategic choice, but with Willie Mullins and JP McManus involved, nothing can be taken for granted.

Lossiemouth's Uncertain Future: Champion or Mares' Hurdle?

The Lossiemouth saga continues, with the horse still in the Champion Hurdle and the Mares' Hurdle. The next update will come on Friday when entries for the Mares' Hurdle are finalized, but the decision may not be clear-cut. Lossiemouth's future could hang in the balance until Sunday's declarations for the Champion Hurdle, leaving fans and punters alike on the edge of their seats.

Mighty Park's Supreme Dilemma: A Rising Star?

Mighty Park, a five-year-old, has caught the eye of punters after a impressive maiden hurdle debut. With Willie Mullins drawing comparisons to Faugheen, Mighty Park has attracted support for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle. However, he remains the second favourite for the Turners Novices' Hurdle on Wednesday, leaving his festival target uncertain. His potential rise to stardom adds another layer of intrigue to the Supreme field.

Controversy and Uncertainty: The Cheltenham Festival's Unpredictable Nature

The Cheltenham Festival is renowned for its unpredictability, and the Tuesday confirmations have only served to highlight this. From Jagwar's distance dilemma to Lossiemouth's uncertain future, there are still crucial decisions to be made. The clash between Iroko and Jagwar in the Ultima, and the potential showdown between Proactif and the Supreme field, promise an exciting few days ahead. As the festival unfolds, stay tuned for more updates and don't be surprised by last-minute changes that could shake up the fields. Remember, in horse racing, anything can happen, and that's what makes it so captivating.