Cheltenham Festival Day 1: The New Lion's Champion Hurdle Challenge | Expert Analysis & Tips (2026)

As the sun sets on the first day of the Cheltenham festival, the anticipation for the Champion Hurdle on Tuesday is palpable. The decision to include Lossiemouth, a two-time Mares' Hurdle champion, in the mix adds an intriguing layer to the competition. While The New Lion, last year's novice winner, is an attractive bet, it's the depth of experience that sets him apart from the other favorites.

In my opinion, the key factor here is the potential for improvement. The New Lion, with his limited number of runs and a single defeat, has shown remarkable consistency. Meanwhile, the three mares, despite their experience, have their own questions to answer. Lossiemouth's recent performance and Brighterdaysahead's lackluster showing in last year's Champion raise doubts. Golden Ace, too, seems to have benefited from a bit of luck in her previous win.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the contrast between experience and potential. The New Lion, with his youthful energy and room to grow, could be the dark horse in this race. Personally, I think the odds are in his favor, especially considering the 7lb mares' allowance that his rivals don't have to carry.

Moving on to the other races, Old Park Star at 1.20 looks like a solid bet. With a similar profile to past Supreme winners, he could be the one to watch. Steel Ally at 2.00 might be overlooked by some, but his strong time figures and Grade Two wins suggest he's a contender. Winston Junior, trained by Faye Bramley, has a strong chance in the Fred Winter, and the booking of Jack Kennedy is an added boost.

Leave Of Absence, a winner over track and trip, could be the one to benefit from the drying ground in the 3.20 race. And don't forget Zurich in the 4.40 race; his absence since December could be a strategic move by Henry de Bromhead, and he could be a live runner if he hits his previous form.

The final race of the day, the 5.20, is a marathon trip that could suit One Big Bang. With a solid performance in the Pertemps Final last season, he could be an interesting each-way bet.

As we reflect on the first day of the festival, it's clear that while the favorites have their strengths, there are underdogs with potential. The depth of competition and the strategic decisions made by trainers add an extra layer of intrigue. It's these subtle nuances that make horse racing so captivating and unpredictable.

So, as we await the races on Tuesday, let's savor the anticipation and the potential for an upset. After all, that's what makes sports, and life, so thrilling.