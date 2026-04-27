Cheltenham 2026 Dark Horses: Top 5 Picks by Mark Howard | El Cairos Analysis & More! (2026)

Cheltenham Festival: Uncovering the Dark Horses

The Cheltenham Festival, a pinnacle of jump racing, is upon us, and with it, the anticipation of uncovering hidden gems among the contenders. Mark Howard, a renowned analyst, delves into the depths of this year's field, identifying five dark horses poised to make their mark.

El Cairos: The Bumper Performer

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El Cairos, a six-year-old gelding, stands out for his remarkable speed and versatility. Initially purchased for €200,000, he was a smart bumper performer last season, showcasing a devastating turn of foot. His debut at Newbury in November 2024 was a testament to his talent, hitting a top speed of 37.84 mph. Despite a setback at the Punchestown Festival, where he hung across the track, El Cairos' potential remains untapped.

The sale of David Maxwell's dispersal in October for £410,000 indicates the high regard in which El Cairos is held. Under the guidance of Gordon Elliott, he is set to make a winning hurdles debut. His recent performance at Leopardstown, despite a fall, showcased his speed, hitting 36.11 mph and covering the second last furlong in 12.65 seconds. The RaceIq data further emphasizes his potential, especially in drying conditions, where his top speed of 37.51 mph in heavy ground is a notable achievement.

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Personal Perspective: El Cairos' speed and recent performances make him a strong contender. The sale price and the guidance of a skilled trainer suggest a bright future. However, his tendency to hang across the track could be a concern. I believe he has the potential to be a dark horse, especially in races tailored to his speed.

The Future is Bright for El Cairos

El Cairos' journey from a bumper performer to a potential hurdles champion is a testament to his talent. The sale price and the guidance of a skilled trainer indicate a bright future. While his tendency to hang across the track could be a concern, his speed and recent performances make him a strong contender. I believe he has the potential to be a dark horse, especially in races tailored to his speed.

The Dark Horse Factor

The Cheltenham Festival is renowned for its ability to uncover hidden gems, and El Cairos embodies this spirit. His speed, recent performances, and the guidance of a skilled trainer make him a strong contender. While his tendency to hang across the track could be a concern, his potential as a dark horse is undeniable. I believe he has the potential to be a champion, especially in races tailored to his speed.

As the Festival unfolds, keep an eye on El Cairos. His speed and recent performances make him a strong contender, and his potential as a dark horse is undeniable. The Cheltenham Festival is a stage for the extraordinary, and El Cairos is poised to make his mark.

Cheltenham 2026 Dark Horses: Top 5 Picks by Mark Howard | El Cairos Analysis & More! (2026)

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