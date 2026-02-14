Chelsea vs. Jade: Triple Threat Tag Match Determines Next Challengers (2026)

The highly anticipated Friday Night SmackDown event took place in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, with a thrilling triple threat tag team match determining the next challengers. Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre's encounter with Jordynne Grace set the tone for the evening, as Green offered Grace a coveted position as a Slaygent for her Secret Service. The match between Green and WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill was intense, with Grace joining in, raising questions about the match's purpose. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair's dynamic was on full display, with Bliss emphasizing the importance of focusing on both titles. Candice LeRae's husband, Johnny Gargano, faced off against Nathan Frazer, with Axiom's blue mask playing a pivotal role. Cathy Kelley interviewed Nia Jax and Lash Legend, who confidently asserted their dominance. The triple threat tag team match was a spectacle, with Kiana James and Giulia emerging victorious. Giulia expressed her confidence in becoming a triple champion, while Cathy Kelley previewed Saturday Night's Main Event and the upcoming Royal Rumble, inviting fans to share their predictions and thoughts.

