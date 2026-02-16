Chelsea Target Lucas Paquetá? Marc Guéhi Transfer Saga & More Football Rumours! (2026)

The Transfer Rumor Mill: Chelsea's Potential Swoop for West Ham's Lucas Paquetá

As the transfer window heats up, Chelsea's new manager, Liam Rosenior, is under pressure to make his mark. With no signings in his first week, the spotlight is on Rosenior to bring in some fresh talent. One name that has caught everyone's attention is the Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paquetá.

Paquetá's situation is intriguing. Despite expressing his desire to leave the Premier League and join Flamengo, recent reports suggest that he might be persuaded to stay in Europe. And here's where it gets controversial: Chelsea could be the team to convince him to stay. With his talent and experience, Paquetá would be a valuable addition to any squad.

But that's not all. The transfer window is full of twists and turns, and other clubs are making their moves too. Marc Guéhi, a defender with a bright future, has attracted interest from Liverpool and Manchester City, with Arsenal also showing their hand. And now, Bayern Munich has entered the fray, with their sporting director, Max Erbl, reportedly having discussions with Guéhi's agent.

Manchester City, never ones to shy away from a transfer battle, are also linked with Elliot Anderson. However, they might have to wait until the summer to make their move. Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest, another ambitious club, is eyeing Marcus Tavernier, but Bournemouth is determined to keep their winger.

Forest's radar also includes Youssef En-Nesyri, but Everton could be the dark horse in this race. And they're not the only ones with their eyes on Wolves' Jørgen Strand Larsen. It's a transfer window filled with potential surprises.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, has set its sights on Alex Toth, a young defensive midfielder from Ferencvaros and the Hungarian national team. Lazio is also interested, but Bournemouth seems to be leading the charge.

The Yorkshire Post has reported that Leeds winger Jack Harrison is on his way to Fiorentina. Harrison's journey at Elland Road has been an eventful one, with various loan spells, and now he might be heading to Serie A. Newcastle and Spurs are also rumored to be interested, adding to the intrigue.

Sunderland, aiming to strengthen their position in the Premier League, is linked with Roma's Artem Dovbryk and Tammy Abraham, currently on loan at Besiktas. However, Aston Villa is considered the frontrunner for Abraham's services, with Besiktas demanding compensation for their obligation to buy him.

In the Championship, Middlesbrough is looking to boost their promotion campaign by targeting Brighton's Jeremy Sarmiento. The Ecuador winger has had limited playing time on loan at Cremonese and is reportedly keen on a permanent move to Middlesbrough.

And finally, a potential new addition to the Women's Super League: Delphine Cascarino. The French winger, currently at San Diego Wave, could be on her way to London City Lions. L'Equipe reports that Cascarino might be open to a reunion with Michele Kang, the owner of both London City Lions and her former club, Lyon.

The transfer window is a fascinating time in football, with rumors and speculation galore. Who will make the moves, and who will stay put? It's a game of strategy and negotiation, and we can't wait to see how it all unfolds. What do you think? Are these transfers a good fit, or are there other moves you'd like to see? Let us know in the comments!