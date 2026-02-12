Chelsea's Shocking Tactic in Carabao Cup: Paul Merson and Jamie Redknapp React (2026)

Chelsea's baffling strategy in their Carabao Cup semi-final loss to Arsenal left football legend Paul Merson utterly stunned. But here's where it gets controversial... Was Chelsea's cautious approach a tactical masterstroke gone wrong, or a missed opportunity to seize glory? Let's dive in.

In a heart-stopping 1-0 defeat during the second leg, Arsenal secured their spot in the Carabao Cup final, thanks to Kai Havertz's dramatic 97th-minute goal, clinching a 4-2 aggregate victory at the Emirates Stadium. Chelsea, under Liam Rosenior's leadership, adopted a surprisingly defensive stance despite needing a goal to force extra time after their first-leg setback. This approach left them struggling to create clear-cut chances.

Chelsea managed 14 shots, but only two were on target, resulting in a mere 0.68 expected goals. And this is the part most people miss... Was it a lack of ambition or a calculated risk that backfired? Merson, speaking on Sky Sports, couldn't hide his disbelief: "I'm flabbergasted. Chelsea aren't a bottom-five team. They have World Cup winners. [Wesley] Fofana is crying, and he should be. They never truly went for it. They exited with a whimper, not a bang. It's a semi-final—you've got to give it your all."

Merson's frustration was palpable as he questioned Chelsea's lack of aggression: "They played in second gear. This is a semi-final, not a training session. Chelsea has the talent to compete with Arsenal, but they didn't show it. If they'd lost 3-0 while bombarding the goal, at least they could say they tried. I've been in games like that, where you walk off thinking, 'We didn't even give it our best shot.'"

Jamie Redknapp echoed Merson's sentiments, pointing out Chelsea's overly cautious tactics: "If you didn't know the score, you'd think Chelsea was winning. They played with six at the back, focusing on counter-attacks. I understand the strategy, but in a semi-final, emotion and risk-taking are crucial. Two shots on target? That's not enough. It's overthinking. You've got to take chances."

Rosenior, however, defended his approach, arguing that hindsight makes punditry easy: "If I had gone all-out attacking, people would criticize me. Pressing high could have backfired. I felt the psychological aspect was key. We brought on Cole Palmer and Estevao after 60 minutes, and the game opened up. There was a sense the tide could turn, but it didn't. It's not about game plans; it's about results. Our players gave it their all, and Arsenal's goal came when we were pushing hard. That's football, but we must take the positives."

Here’s the burning question... Did Rosenior's conservative tactics cost Chelsea their chance at glory, or was it a pragmatic approach in a high-stakes game? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—do you agree with Merson and Redknapp, or do you side with Rosenior's strategy? The debate is wide open!