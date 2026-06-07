Chelsea Green's Devastating Injury Update: Broken Ankle Revealed (2026)

A shocking revelation has emerged from the world of WWE, leaving fans in disbelief. Chelsea Green, a beloved wrestler, has confirmed that her ankle injury is far more severe than initially reported. The truth is out, and it's a fracture that will keep her out of the ring for an uncertain period.

But here's where it gets controversial... Green's announcement came in the form of a playful parody newspaper cover, adding a twist to the seriousness of the situation. She shared the news on social media, leaving fans with a mix of emotions.

The initial reports suggested a bad sprain or bruise, but Green is now publicly stating that her ankle is broken. This update escalates the concern for her well-being and future in the ring.

During the February 6 SmackDown Elimination Chamber qualifier, Green suffered the injury in a triple threat match alongside Tiffany Stratton and Lash Legend. She was immediately placed in a walking boot, indicating the severity of the situation.

Early updates from various outlets, including PWInsider and Wrestling Observer, cited WWE sources who believed it was a significant sprain or bruise. However, no fracture was detected at that time.

The injury had an immediate impact on Green's career, forcing AAA to make a last-minute change to their February 7 broadcast on FOX. Green was pulled from the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship defense, and Ethan Page stepped in as her replacement, teaming up with La Hiedra.

Unfortunately, the makeshift team couldn't replicate the success of Green and Page, and they lost the titles to Lola Vice and Mr. Iguana. It's a bitter pill to swallow, especially considering the circumstances.

On February 11, Green took to social media to confirm the bad news, using a satirical newspaper graphic to frame her announcement. The post left fans with a sense of uncertainty and curiosity about her recovery timeline.

WWE has remained tight-lipped about how long Green's recovery might take. A fractured ankle typically requires several weeks to months of healing, but the specific details of Green's injury have not been disclosed.

We wish Chelsea Green a full and speedy recovery, and we hope to see her back in the ring soon. Her absence leaves a void in the WWE universe, and fans are eagerly awaiting her return.

And this is the part most people miss... the impact of injuries on wrestlers' careers can be devastating. It's a reminder of the physical toll these athletes endure. So, let's keep the conversation going. What are your thoughts on Green's injury and the impact it has on her career? Share your opinions and support in the comments below!