Chelsea FC XI vs Hull: James Returns! Confirmed Lineup, Team News & FA Cup Preview (2026)

Imagine your favorite team’s lineup being shuffled just hours before a crucial match—it’s enough to keep any fan on the edge of their seat. And that’s exactly what’s happening with Chelsea FC today as they prepare to face Hull in the FA Cup. After a string of absences, Reece James is finally making his return to the starting XI, but his comeback is just the tip of the iceberg in a lineup that’s full of surprises. But here’s where it gets controversial: while James is back in action, key players like Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer, and Enzo Fernandez are being rested, leaving fans wondering if this is the right call for a must-win game. Let’s dive into the details.

Reece James’ return is a sigh of relief for Chelsea supporters, especially after he missed the 2-2 draw against Leeds due to illness—a match that followed his absence in the previous two games because of a minor injury. Now, head coach Liam Rosenior has wasted no time in reinstating the defender to the lineup, a move that underscores his importance to the team. But this is the part most people miss: while James is back, the team’s overall composition is a bold experiment, with Rosenior making several changes to the squad that faced Leeds midweek.

Among the new faces are Liam Delap, Pedro Neto, Jorrel Hato, and Alejandro Garnacho, all of whom are stepping in to fill the gaps left by the rested regulars. Notably, Robert Sanchez retains his position as goalkeeper, a decision that might raise eyebrows given the team’s recent defensive struggles. When asked about the lineup, Rosenior remained tight-lipped about certain players, particularly Marc Cucurella, stating, ‘Marc is too early to know. Obviously, he is definitely out for the game against Hull. We’re doing our scans and assessments.’

This match holds personal significance for Rosenior, who has represented Hull as both a player and a manager. His decision to rotate the squad could be seen as a strategic move to keep players fresh, but it also opens the door for debate: Is resting so many starters against a formidable opponent like Hull a risky gamble, or a calculated play to preserve energy for future battles?

Here’s the confirmed Chelsea XI for today’s clash: Sanchez in goal; James, Fofana, Sarr, and Hato in defense; Caicedo and Andrey Santos in midfield; Neto, Estevao Willian, and Garnacho in attack; and Delap leading the line. The substitutes’ bench includes Sharman-Lowe, Acheampong, Gusto, Tosin, Badiashile, Fernandez, Derry, Joao Pedro, and Mhueka.

As the whistle blows, one thing is certain: this lineup is a bold statement from Rosenior. But what do you think? Is this the right approach for Chelsea, or are they playing with fire? Let us know in the comments—we’re eager to hear your take on this intriguing team selection!