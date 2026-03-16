Enzo Fernandez's dramatic late goal for Chelsea sparked a thrilling comeback against 10-man West Ham, leaving the opposition fuming and raising questions about the team's resilience and tactical prowess. The game began with Chelsea struggling against a strong West Ham side, who dominated the first half with goals from Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville. However, Chelsea's luck changed when they made strategic substitutions, including the introduction of Joao Pedro, who scored twice in the second half. The turning point came when Liam Rosenior, Chelsea's new head coach, made bold tactical decisions, including taking off Pablo Felipe and replacing him with Max Kilman, which led to a quick turnaround. But the controversy arose when West Ham was reduced to 10 men, and Enzo Fernandez's late goal sealed the victory. The game highlighted Chelsea's ability to turn things around and raised questions about West Ham's defense and Nuno Espirito Santo's tactical choices. The match also showcased Liam Rosenior's tactical adjustments and his ability to inspire a comeback, leaving fans and analysts wondering about his long-term impact on the team.
Chelsea 3-2 West Ham | Last-Gasp Enzo Fernández Completes Thrilling Comeback (2026)
References
- https://www.espn.com/soccer/story/_/id/47796959/man-united-fans-protest-clown-masks-owners-fulham-circus
- https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/13501308/celtic-2-0-falkirk-tomas-cvancara-off-the-mark-as-celtic-leapfrog-rangers
- https://www.theguardian.com/football/2026/jan/31/chelsea-west-ham-premier-league-match-report
- https://barcauniversal.com/barcelona-real-madrid-table-offer-for-18-year-old-spanish-midfield-talent/
- https://onefootball.com/de/news/piers-morgan-has-killed-the-internet-forever-with-his-dreadful-arsenal-take-42366943
- https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/live/c3dm29ppjgkt
Top Articles
Liverpool's Jeremy Jacquet Injury Update: What Does This Mean for the Reds?
Netanyahu and Trump's Iran Negotiations: Red Lines and Rising Tensions
Top 10 States with the Highest Gas Taxes in the USA
Latest Posts
The Japanese Giant Salamander: Apex Predator of Freshwater Ecosystems
Greenland and Denmark's Foreign Ministers: US Negotiations Update
Recommended Articles
- Anna Wintour's Hilarious Oscars Moment: Embracing Her 'Devil Wears Prada' Legacy
- 2026 Oscars: Live Updates, Winners, and Highlights from the Red Carpet
- Why Kevin O’Leary’s Oscar Look Went Viral (And What It Really Says About Red Carpet Glamour)
- Amy Madigan's Oscar Win: A Record-Breaking Moment and a Heartfelt Speech
- Who Is Cameron Young's Wife? Kelsey Young's Story & Family Life
- Barcelona vs Sevilla 5-2 - Raphinha Hat-Trick & Gavi's Return | LaLiga Highlights
- Time-Slip Drama 'Dream of Golden Years' Starring Zhou Ye - Premiere Date & What to Expect!
- Nick Scott Returns: Panthers Bring Back Veteran LB on 1-Year Deal | NFL News Roundup
- Martin Lewis Explains Inheritance Tax Rules: £3,000 and £250 Gift Allowances
- Jessie Buckley's Stunning Oscars 2026 Red Carpet Look: Chanel Dress & Beauty Breakdown
- Amy Madigan's Oscar Win: A Record-Breaking Moment and a Heartfelt Speech
- Conan O'Brien's Hilarious Oscars Monologue: From Timothée Chalamet to Ted Sarandos
- Dream of Golden Years: Time-Slip Drama with Zhou Ye | Official Trailer
- Cameron Young's Wife and Family: Unveiling the Private Life of a Rising Golf Star
- Tim Roth on Playing Abomination in the MCU: From Embarrassing His Kids to Having Fun
- How AI-Generated Influencers Are Changing Wellness Marketing
- Oscars 2026 Winners and Highlights | Full List of Academy Award Winners
- Denny Hamlin's Thrilling Las Vegas Win | 2026 NASCAR Cup Highlights & Results
- Barcelona vs Sevilla 5-2 - Raphinha Hat-Trick & Gavi's Return | LaLiga Highlights
- Oscars 2026 Live: Red Carpet Highlights, Winners, and Bold Fashion Moments
- Tragedy Off South Australia: Trio of Missing Fishermen Found Dead | Limestone Coast Incident
- Stormont's Economy Committee Meeting: Energy Support and Rising Costs
- Denny Hamlin's Thrilling Las Vegas Win | 2026 NASCAR Cup Highlights & Results
- Time-Slip Drama 'Dream of Golden Years' with Zhou Ye: A Woman's Journey Through Time
- K-Pop Sensation: 'KPop Demon Hunters' Sweeps Oscars, Making History!
- Oscars 2026 Winners and Highlights | Full List of Academy Award Winners
- SENC Schools: Severe Weather Updates and Closures
- Emma Stone's Oscars 2026 Red Carpet Look: A Stunning Louis Vuitton Gown
- Primož Roglič: No Tour de France, But Retirement Isn't Happening Yet! | Cycling News
- Martin Lewis Explains Inheritance Tax Rules: £3,000 and £250 Gift Allowances
- Why Kevin O’Leary’s Oscar Look Went Viral (And What It Really Says About Red Carpet Glamour)
- Oscars 2026 Live: Red Carpet Highlights, Winners, and Bold Fashion Moments
- Denny Hamlin's Thrilling Las Vegas Win | 2026 NASCAR Cup Highlights & Results
- Urgent Warning: Blood in Urine? Why Timely Scans Could Save Lives | WASHOUT Study Explained
- Oscars 2026 Winners and Highlights | Full List of Academy Award Winners
- Oscars 2026 Winners and Highlights | Full List of Academy Award Winners
- Barcelona vs Sevilla 5-2 - Raphinha Hat-Trick & Gavi's Return | LaLiga Highlights
- Urgent Warning: Blood in Urine? Why Timely Scans Could Save Lives | WASHOUT Study Explained
- Urgent Warning: Blood in Urine? Why Timely Scans Could Save Lives | WASHOUT Study Explained
- Time-Slip Drama 'Dream of Golden Years' Starring Zhou Ye - Premiere Date & What to Expect!
- Tim Roth on Playing Abomination in the MCU: From Embarrassing His Kids to Having Fun
- Urgent Warning: Blood in Urine? Why Timely Scans Could Save Lives | WASHOUT Study Explained
- Piastri's Championship Struggles: New Rules, Cancelled Races, and Bad Luck Explained
- Denny Hamlin's Thrilling Las Vegas Win | 2026 NASCAR Cup Highlights & Results
- Stormont's Economy Committee Meeting: Energy Support and Rising Costs
- Denny Hamlin's Thrilling Las Vegas Win | 2026 NASCAR Cup Highlights & Results
- Dream of Golden Years: Time-Slip Drama with Zhou Ye | Official Trailer
- Time-Slip Drama 'Dream of Golden Years' Starring Zhou Ye - Premiere Date & What to Expect!
- Demi Moore Shines in Feathered Gucci Gown at the 2026 Oscars | Red Carpet Glam & Style Notes
- March Madness 2026: Printable NCAA Bracket + Expert Picks & Bracket Strategy
- Martin Lewis's £3000 & £250 Gift Rule: Avoid Inheritance Tax!
- Apple's Siri Bug Delays Next-Gen Home Devices: What It Means for Smart Homes in 2026
- Barcelona vs Sevilla 5-2 - Raphinha Hat-Trick & Gavi's Return | LaLiga Highlights
- Piastri's Championship Struggles: New Rules, Cancelled Races, and Bad Luck Explained
- Stormont's Economy Committee Meeting: Energy Support and Rising Costs
- 2026 Oscars: Live Updates, Winners, and Highlights from the Red Carpet
- Jessie Buckley's Stunning Chanel Oscars Dress 2026 | Red Carpet Fashion Breakdown
- Khamzat Chimaev's Teammate, Abubakar Vagaev, Signs with UFC: A Double-Champion Joins the Octagon
- Conan O'Brien's Hilarious Oscars Monologue: From Timothée Chalamet to Ted Sarandos
- Anna Wintour's Hilarious Oscars Moment: Embracing Her 'Devil Wears Prada' Legacy
- Cameron Young's Wife and Family: Unveiling the Private Life of a Rising Golf Star
- March Madness 2026: Printable NCAA Bracket + Expert Picks & Bracket Strategy
- Dream of Golden Years: A Time-Slip Drama with Zhou Ye | Official Trailer
- Liverpool's Late Disappointment: Richarlison Rescues Tottenham in a Thrilling Draw
- How Social Media is Changing Real Estate Marketing & The Risks You Must Know!
- Anna Wintour's Hilarious Oscars Moment: Embracing Her 'Devil Wears Prada' Legacy
- Time-Slip Drama 'Dream of Golden Years' Starring Zhou Ye - Premiere Date & What to Expect!
- Urgent Warning: Blood in Urine? Why Timely Scans Could Save Lives | WASHOUT Study Explained
- Anna Wintour's Hilarious Oscars Moment: Embracing Her 'Devil Wears Prada' Legacy
- Minnesota Winter Storm: Live Updates on Blowing Snow and White-Out Conditions
- Dream of Golden Years: A Time-Slip Drama with Zhou Ye | Official Trailer
- Who Is Cameron Young's Wife? Kelsey Young's Story & Family Life
- Raphinha's Hat-Trick Heroics: Barcelona vs Sevilla 5-2 | LaLiga Highlights
- Denny Hamlin's Thrilling Las Vegas Win | 2026 NASCAR Cup Highlights & Results
- Kyle & Jackie O Breakup Explained: What Happens Next in Aussie Radio
- Buffy Reboot Fallout: Fans React as Hulu Axes New Sunnydale Series
- Emma Stone's Oscars 2026 Red Carpet Look: A Stunning Louis Vuitton Gown
- Emma Stone's Oscars 2026 Red Carpet Look: A Stunning Louis Vuitton Gown
- Severe Weather Alert: Southeastern NC Schools Take Precautions
- Jessie Buckley's Stunning Oscars 2026 Red Carpet Look: Chanel Dress & Beauty Breakdown
- Conan O'Brien's Hilarious Oscars Monologue: From Timothée Chalamet to Ted Sarandos
- Oscars 2026 Winners and Highlights | Full List of Academy Award Winners
- K-Pop Sensation: 'KPop Demon Hunters' Sweeps Oscars, Making History!
- 2026 Oscars: Live Updates, Winners, and Highlights from the Red Carpet
- Khamzat Chimaev's Teammate, Abubakar Vagaev, Signs with UFC: A Double-Champion Joins the Octagon
- Denny Hamlin's Thrilling Las Vegas Win | 2026 NASCAR Cup Highlights & Results
- Oscars 2026 Live: Red Carpet Highlights, Winners, and Bold Fashion Moments
- Who Is Cameron Young's Wife? Meet Kelsey Young and Their Family
- Barcelona vs Sevilla 5-2 - Raphinha Hat-Trick & Gavi's Return | LaLiga Highlights
- Kyle & Jackie O Breakup Explained: What Happens Next in Aussie Radio
- Oscars 2026 Live: Red Carpet Highlights, Winners, and Bold Fashion Moments
- Denny Hamlin's Thrilling Las Vegas Win | 2026 NASCAR Cup Highlights & Results
- What CPS Is Investigating at Taft High School — Safety, Process, and What It Means for Students
- Anna Wintour's Hilarious Oscars Moment: Embracing Her 'Devil Wears Prada' Legacy
- Buffy Reboot Fallout: Fans React as Hulu Axes New Sunnydale Series
- Meet the 2026 Oscars Announcer: Matt Berry and His Vampire Connection!
- Connor Foote's Impressive 50 Free, 100 Free, and 100 Fly at Gulf 13 & Over Champs
- Minnesota Winter Storm: Live Updates on Blowing Snow and White-Out Conditions
- March Madness 2026: Printable NCAA Bracket + Expert Picks & Bracket Strategy
- Barcelona vs Sevilla 5-2 - Raphinha Hat-Trick & Gavi's Return | LaLiga Highlights
Article information
Author: Pres. Carey Rath
Last Updated:
Views: 6144
Rating: 4 / 5 (61 voted)
Reviews: 92% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Pres. Carey Rath
Birthday: 1997-03-06
Address: 14955 Ledner Trail, East Rodrickfort, NE 85127-8369
Phone: +18682428114917
Job: National Technology Representative
Hobby: Sand art, Drama, Web surfing, Cycling, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Leather crafting, Creative writing
Introduction: My name is Pres. Carey Rath, I am a faithful, funny, vast, joyous, lively, brave, glamorous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.