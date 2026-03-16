Chelsea 3-2 West Ham | Last-Gasp Enzo Fernández Completes Thrilling Comeback (2026)

Enzo Fernandez's dramatic late goal for Chelsea sparked a thrilling comeback against 10-man West Ham, leaving the opposition fuming and raising questions about the team's resilience and tactical prowess. The game began with Chelsea struggling against a strong West Ham side, who dominated the first half with goals from Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville. However, Chelsea's luck changed when they made strategic substitutions, including the introduction of Joao Pedro, who scored twice in the second half. The turning point came when Liam Rosenior, Chelsea's new head coach, made bold tactical decisions, including taking off Pablo Felipe and replacing him with Max Kilman, which led to a quick turnaround. But the controversy arose when West Ham was reduced to 10 men, and Enzo Fernandez's late goal sealed the victory. The game highlighted Chelsea's ability to turn things around and raised questions about West Ham's defense and Nuno Espirito Santo's tactical choices. The match also showcased Liam Rosenior's tactical adjustments and his ability to inspire a comeback, leaving fans and analysts wondering about his long-term impact on the team.

Chelsea 3-2 West Ham | Last-Gasp Enzo Fernández Completes Thrilling Comeback (2026)

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