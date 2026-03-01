Cheese-Stuffed Sweet Potato Recipe: A TikTok Trend Review (2026)

Have you ever stumbled upon a culinary trend that made you raise an eyebrow, wondering if it could actually be delicious? Well, let me introduce you to a remarkable dish that has taken TikTok by storm: cheese-stuffed sweet potatoes. Thanks to this vibrant platform, we now have the opportunity to explore the lunch favorites of people from all walks of life, and I couldn't resist diving into this particular creation.

Meet Courtney Cook (@courtneylcook), a passionate teacher hailing from Fayetteville, Georgia. She's been captivating audiences with her cheerful and innovative food presentations, and recently, she went viral for her ingenious two-ingredient lunch idea that features the unlikely pairing of cheese and sweet potatoes.

Now, I can hear your thoughts: "Sweet potato and cheese? Really?" But hold on! There's much more to this simple dish than meets the eye.

Courtney begins with either a Japanese sweet potato or a common orange sweet potato, placing it in an air fryer or conventional oven set at 300°F for a whole hour. Here comes the crucial part—after cooking, she allows the sweet potato to sit in the turned-off appliance for a full three hours. This step is vital, as it transforms the sweet potato into a syrupy delight.

Next, she takes a generous chunk of cheese and stuffs it right into the soft flesh of the sweet potato. Although she has experimented with various cheeses, her favorite seems to be Butterkäse, a creamy German cheese aptly named "butter cheese" for its rich texture.

And here's the exciting part: People are loving it! This trend has garnered so much attention that reports of Butterkäse selling out at Aldi stores have surfaced, even prompting the store's official TikTok account to get involved.

Curious about the hype, I decided to try this seemingly effortless lunch option for myself. First things first, I gathered the essential ingredients. If Butterkäse is hard to find in your area (as it often is outside of Aldi in the U.S.), don’t fret—Havarti cheese, known for its similar creamy consistency, works perfectly well. I opted for a standard orange sweet potato for my attempt.

Step one was to prepare the sweet potato. While Courtney doesn't provide specific instructions, I generously coated it in olive oil and sprinkled some salt over it before placing it in the air fryer for the promised hour.

In step two, I followed her advice and allowed the potato to rest inside the turned-off air fryer for three hours. Yes, it took a lot of self-control!

Once the waiting game was over, I retrieved the potato and carefully pinched off one end to make room for the cheese. In step four, I cut a sizable piece of Havarti cheese to fit snugly inside the sweet potato.

Finally, the most enjoyable part: stuffing that creamy cheese into the sweet potato. It resembled a buttery filling, ready to be enjoyed!

Here’s my honest assessment: this recipe holds a certain magic, primarily thanks to the sweet potato. Quite frankly, it was the best sweet potato experience I’ve ever had! The flavor reminded me of buttery mashed sweet potatoes typically served at Thanksgiving, minus the need for mashing or adding extra butter. The sweetness was delightful, and despite sweet potatoes generally being quite dense, this one felt light and creamy, with the skin peeling away beautifully from the tender flesh. I loved it so much that I found myself making it two days in a row!

While I'm a fan of time-saving cooking hacks, I must strongly advise against using a microwave or any quick preparation method here. Trust me, the end result will not compare.

As for the taste combination of cheese and sweet potato? It’s exactly as you'd expect—nothing revolutionary. For me, the real benefit of adding cheese lies in making this lunch more satisfying. Otherwise, you’d just be eating a plain sweet potato.

In future attempts, I’m keen to experiment with melting the cheese first, as some recreations suggest. I'm curious to see what happens if I stuff the cheese into the hot sweet potato right after cooking, skipping the three-hour wait.

As a final thought, while the sweet potato is indeed hearty, I wouldn't say it's substantial enough to serve as a standalone lunch. Pairing it with a source of protein could create a more balanced meal that keeps you going until dinner.

Would you be willing to give this viral two-ingredient lunch a shot? Alternatively, what other trending food ideas should I consider reviewing next?