Checkmarx Jenkins Plugin Hacked: TeamPCP Strikes Again! (Supply Chain Attack Explained) (2026)

The world of cybersecurity is abuzz with the latest developments in the ongoing saga between Checkmarx and the elusive TeamPCP. This time, the focus is on a malicious intrusion into Checkmarx's Jenkins plugin, which has left engineers scrambling to contain the damage.

The Intrusion and Its Impact

Checkmarx's software engineers are facing a challenging weekend as they work to remove a compromised version of their Jenkins AST plugin. The plugin, designed to enhance security in Jenkins CI pipelines, was tampered with and made available via the Jenkins Marketplace. This intrusion is particularly concerning due to the trust model at play; users install this plugin specifically to bolster their pipeline security, making them vulnerable to a backdoor compromise.

The Shai-Hulud Malware

The malware behind this attack, dubbed Shai-Hulud, is a self-propagating worm that first made headlines in September 2025 when it compromised hundreds of npm packages. Its evolution, Shai-Hulud 2.0, affected over 25,000 GitHub repos in November of the same year. This malware has been linked to the recent TeamPCP supply chain attacks, with the Mini Shai-Hulud packages found in Checkmarx's Jenkins plugin.

TeamPCP's Persistent Attacks

TeamPCP, the group behind these attacks, has demonstrated a remarkable persistence in targeting Checkmarx. This latest infiltration marks the third successful compromise of Checkmarx's packages in just a few months. In April, they defaced Checkmarx's GitHub and published packages alluding to the Shai-Hulud malware. They even renamed the AST plugins page to taunt Checkmarx and its customers.

Implications and Analysis

The frequency and success of TeamPCP's attacks raise questions about Checkmarx's security measures and response strategies. SOCRadar suggests that either TeamPCP's claims about Checkmarx's secrets rotation are true, or they've exploited an additional persistence mechanism that Checkmarx missed during its March intrusion response. This highlights the need for continuous security vigilance and the importance of learning from each attack to prevent future breaches.

A Broader Perspective

These supply chain attacks are not isolated incidents. They are part of a larger trend where cybercriminals exploit trusted tools and infrastructure to gain access to sensitive information. As we've seen with the Shai-Hulud malware, once a backdoor is established, it can spread rapidly, compromising multiple projects and systems. This underscores the critical need for robust security practices and ongoing vigilance in the face of ever-evolving cyber threats.

In conclusion, the Checkmarx-TeamPCP saga serves as a stark reminder of the constant cat-and-mouse game in cybersecurity. As attackers become more sophisticated, it's crucial for security professionals to stay one step ahead, adapting their strategies and defenses to protect against these evolving threats.