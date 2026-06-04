Cheapest Petrol Prices in Northern Ireland: A Guide to Saving Money on Fuel (2026)

Good news for drivers in Northern Ireland: petrol prices are at their lowest in five years! But here's where it gets interesting – while prices are down, they still vary wildly depending on where you fill up. Last week, petrol hit a five-year low of 124.2p per litre, a welcome relief for many amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. This week, prices have ticked up slightly to 124.3p per litre, but they remain significantly lower than the highs seen in recent years. And this is the part most people miss: the price you pay at the pump isn’t just about global oil markets – it’s also influenced by when and how much fuel retailers bought, creating a patchwork of prices across the region.

For instance, Newtownabbey is currently the cheapest place to fill up, with petrol averaging 122.4p per litre – that’s 1.9p below the regional average. Diesel there is also a bargain at 128.4p per litre, 3.6p below average. On the flip side, Strabane takes the title of the priciest spot for petrol this week, with prices averaging 126.9p per litre, 2.6p above the Northern Ireland average. For diesel, Newry tops the list at 135.9p per litre, 3.9p above average. Controversial question: Should there be a cap on fuel prices to ensure fairness across the region?

To put things in perspective, the highest recorded average prices were in June 2022, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, when petrol peaked at 189.9p per litre and diesel at 197.5p per litre. Those were tough times for drivers, and while prices have dropped significantly since then, the fluctuations highlight the importance of tools like the Consumer Council’s Fuel Price Checker, which helps drivers find the best deals.

Speaking of transparency, the UK Government’s new Fuel Finder Scheme, launched on February 2, requires forecourts to submit their pricing information and notify any changes within 30 minutes. Michelle Kelly, Head of Transport Policy at the Consumer Council, praised the initiative, saying, “This open data scheme is a significant step toward the transparency we’ve long advocated for Northern Ireland consumers.”

But here’s a thought-provoking question for you: With fuel prices still varying so much, is enough being done to protect consumers from unfair pricing? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. And if you’re looking to save on fuel, don’t forget to check out the Fuel Price Checker before your next trip to the pumps. Your wallet will thank you!