Planning to propose? PNC Park offers the most affordable MLB venue for a marriage proposal, according to a recent Sportsbook Review analysis that ranks stadiums by cost for couples popping the question.

PNC Park. | Photo by Dave DiCello

Here’s a surprising tidbit: you can propose at PNC Park for less than the price of a Pirates game ticket. Among 21 MLB stadiums that allow proposals, PNC Park comes out as the cheapest option, per Sportsbook Review’s comparison.

For only $40, you can ask, “Will you marry me?” in the same spot where 2024 National League Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes celebrated his milestones. With such a modest fee, you might skip even needing a dedicated frugal-fan guide to PNC Park.

If you’d like details about events at PNC Park, you can reach the organizers at pncparkevents@pirates.com.

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Acrisure Stadium is also mentioned in the ranking, with proposal fees ranging from $125 to $200, according to the same source.

On the higher end, Citi Field (New York Mets) and Nationals Park (Washington Nationals) lead the list with a $1,500 price tag for proposals.

And here’s a quick takeaway: if you’re watching costs, PNC Park stands out as the most budget-friendly option among major league stadiums for a memorable engagement moment.