Cheapest Fuel Prices in Bournemouth: Bank Holiday Savings (2026)

As the Bank Holiday weekend approaches, motorists in Bournemouth and the surrounding areas are feeling the pinch of rising fuel prices. With the national fuel duty cut set to expire in September, the pressure is on the government to act, and drivers are seeking relief wherever they can find it.

In this article, we delve into the data to uncover the cheapest fuel prices within a five-mile radius of Bournemouth. By analyzing the latest figures, we aim to provide some much-needed insight into where you can fill up your tank without breaking the bank.

Unleaded Fuel

When it comes to unleaded fuel, Tesco Bournemouth Extra takes the top spot with a price of 153.9p per litre. This is closely followed by Texaco Castle Lane East and Asda Canford Heath, both offering prices just a penny higher at 154.9p. For those looking for slightly cheaper options, Esso Christchurch and Murco Christchurch are tied at 155.9p, with Esso Bath Road and Esso Ashley Road rounding out the top eight at 156.9p.

Diesel Fuel

For diesel fuel, Tesco Bournemouth Extra once again claims the top position with a price of 184.9p per litre. However, this time, Esso Charminster Road takes second place with a price of 186.9p. Texaco Castle Lane East and Murco Christchurch tie for third at 187.9p, with Esso Bath Road and Asda Express Westway following closely behind at 188.9p. The top eight is completed by Esso Christchurch and Asda Express Lansdowne, both offering diesel at 189.9p.

The Bigger Picture

While these prices may provide some temporary relief, the overall trend is clear: fuel prices are on the rise. The average price of diesel has increased by a staggering 31.1% since the war began in February, while petrol prices have risen by 17% over the same period. This has put a strain on motorists across the country, and the upcoming expiry of the fuel duty cut only adds to the concern.

A Personal Perspective

As someone who frequently drives in the Bournemouth area, I can attest to the impact these rising prices have on daily life. It's a constant reminder of the economic challenges we face, and the need for more sustainable and affordable energy solutions. The fact that fuel prices have become a national talking point highlights the urgency of the situation.

What many people don't realize is that these price hikes have a ripple effect on the economy. Higher fuel costs impact not only motorists but also businesses and consumers across various sectors. It's a complex issue that requires thoughtful consideration and action from policymakers.

Looking Ahead

With the Bank Holiday weekend upon us, it's a good time to plan your fuel stops wisely. While these prices may fluctuate, they provide a snapshot of the current situation. It's a reminder that, as consumers, we have some power in our choices, and by supporting competitive fuel stations, we can send a message to the market.

In conclusion, while the cheapest fuel prices in Bournemouth offer a glimmer of hope, the broader context of rising costs and economic pressures cannot be ignored. It's a complex issue that requires a multifaceted approach, and I, for one, am eager to see what solutions emerge in the coming months.