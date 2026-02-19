Chasing the Light on Campus: How Durham College & Ontario Tech Beat SAD (2026)

Struggling with the winter blues? You're not alone. Many students at Durham College and Ontario Tech University are finding creative ways to stay positive during the winter semester. But here's where it gets controversial: while some turn to hot cocoa and cuddling with cats, others are turning to campus resources to combat Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

SAD is a type of depression that often happens during the same season each year, most often in the fall or winter. According to the Canadian Mental Health Association, about 2-3% of Canadians will experience it in their lifetime, while another 15% will experience a milder form. Jessica-Lee Bender, Health Promotion Coordinator at the Campus Health and Wellness Centre, says SAD can be common in the winter due to less sunlight, reduced fresh fruit and vegetable intake, and lower activity levels.

But how can we combat this? One way is to get outside and connect with nature. According to the Canadian Mental Health Association, sunlight affects the brain's ability to maintain normal levels of serotonin, which helps regulate mood. With less daylight in the winter, those with SAD may experience lower vitamin D levels, further reducing serotonin in the brain. So, getting outside and soaking up some sunshine is key.

Another way to combat SAD is through white light therapy, which can mimic sunshine. According to Medicine Journal, white light therapy reduced the symptoms of SAD in 87% of patients. And if you're not a fan of light therapy, don't worry - there are other ways to get your daily dose of sunshine. Brianna Christopher, the fitness coordinator for the Campus Recreation and Fitness Centre, recommends participating in free group fitness classes Monday through Friday. Just 30 minutes of activity a day can release endorphins to reduce the effects of SAD, according to Psychology Today. Outdoor activities are especially important as they expose people to natural light.

On campus, there are two channels for students to receive help. If you're looking for support, you can get connected with one of the doctors to discuss supplementation or get your blood work done. There's also mental health support available, with students able to book a 20-minute appointment where they're assessed based on their needs and the health team will guide them from there. So, if you're struggling with the winter blues, don't hesitate to reach out for help. Remember, you're not alone in this battle against SAD.