Chase Transfer Bonus: Maximizing Virgin Atlantic Redemptions on Partner Airlines (2026)

Travelers, brace yourselves for a game-changer! With a whopping 40% transfer bonus from Chase to Virgin Atlantic's Flying Club, your points can soar to new heights. But here's the catch: it's not just about Virgin Atlantic flights. The real sweet spot lies in redeeming points on partner airlines, and here's why.

Ben Smithson, a London-based travel loyalty guru, reveals the secret to maximizing this transfer bonus. Virgin Atlantic's dynamic pricing for its flights can be a double-edged sword, offering great value on Saver seats but also sky-high rates on peak dates and popular routes. And those surcharges can be a real buzzkill.

But here's where it gets interesting. Partner airline redemptions through Flying Club follow traditional award charts, providing a more predictable and often more affordable alternative. And with the current transfer bonus, you can unlock some incredible deals.

For instance, you could book Air France business class from Detroit to Paris for 58,500 Virgin points (42,000 Chase points with the bonus) plus a modest $302 in taxes and fees. That's a steal compared to some of Virgin's dynamic pricing rates. And it gets better.

SAS premium economy from Atlanta to Copenhagen is a mere 47,500 Virgin points (34,000 Chase points) plus a negligible $5.60 in taxes and fees. Yes, you read that right—a transatlantic flight for under $6! And the list goes on...

LATAM business class from New York to Lima is a fantastic deal at 50,000 Virgin points (36,000 Chase points) plus $55 in taxes and fees. With the transfer bonus, you're essentially getting a lie-flat seat to South America at a bargain.

But wait, there's more. Delta business class from Seattle to Seoul is a great option, especially since Amex hasn't offered a transfer bonus to Delta recently. You can book this flight for 130,000 Virgin points (93,000 Chase points) plus $5.60 in taxes and fees.

And don't forget about domestic Delta flights, starting from just 7,500 Virgin points (6,000 Chase points) plus $5.60 in taxes and fees. These deals are a no-brainer for anyone looking to make the most of their points.

To take advantage of this transfer bonus, consider earning more Chase Ultimate Rewards points. Cards like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve®, and Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card offer generous welcome bonuses to boost your point balance.

In summary, while Virgin Atlantic's Saver rates are attractive, the availability of these seats can be a challenge. By focusing on partner airline redemptions, you can navigate the dynamic pricing pitfalls and unlock exceptional value. This transfer bonus is a golden opportunity to explore the world with your points, but it's only available until Feb. 28. So, what are you waiting for? Start planning your dream trip today!

