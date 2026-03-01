Chase Transfer Bonus: Maximizing Virgin Atlantic Redemptions on Partner Airlines (2026)

Travelers, brace yourselves for a game-changer! With a whopping 40% transfer bonus from Chase to Virgin Atlantic's Flying Club, your points can soar to new heights. But here's the catch: it's not just about Virgin Atlantic flights. The real sweet spot lies in redeeming points on partner airlines, and here's why.

Ben Smithson, a London-based travel loyalty guru, reveals the secret to maximizing this transfer bonus. Virgin Atlantic's dynamic pricing for its flights can be a double-edged sword, offering great value on Saver seats but also sky-high rates on peak dates and popular routes. And those surcharges can be a real buzzkill.

But here's where it gets interesting. Partner airline redemptions through Flying Club follow traditional award charts, providing a more predictable and often more affordable alternative. And with the current transfer bonus, you can unlock some incredible deals.

See Also
Is It Safe to Heat Food in Plastic? | IRCTC Food ControversyDisney’s Old Key West Resort: Olivia’s Cafe Photos Removed & Relocated - What You Need to Know!Chagos Islands: A Historic Victory for the ChagossiansTravertine: The Ancient Roman Stone Still Building Today's World

For instance, you could book Air France business class from Detroit to Paris for 58,500 Virgin points (42,000 Chase points with the bonus) plus a modest $302 in taxes and fees. That's a steal compared to some of Virgin's dynamic pricing rates. And it gets better.

SAS premium economy from Atlanta to Copenhagen is a mere 47,500 Virgin points (34,000 Chase points) plus a negligible $5.60 in taxes and fees. Yes, you read that right—a transatlantic flight for under $6! And the list goes on...

See Also
Secret Lisbon Chicken Shop: Why Chinese Tourists Travel Thousands of Miles for This Roast

LATAM business class from New York to Lima is a fantastic deal at 50,000 Virgin points (36,000 Chase points) plus $55 in taxes and fees. With the transfer bonus, you're essentially getting a lie-flat seat to South America at a bargain.

But wait, there's more. Delta business class from Seattle to Seoul is a great option, especially since Amex hasn't offered a transfer bonus to Delta recently. You can book this flight for 130,000 Virgin points (93,000 Chase points) plus $5.60 in taxes and fees.

And don't forget about domestic Delta flights, starting from just 7,500 Virgin points (6,000 Chase points) plus $5.60 in taxes and fees. These deals are a no-brainer for anyone looking to make the most of their points.

To take advantage of this transfer bonus, consider earning more Chase Ultimate Rewards points. Cards like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve®, and Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card offer generous welcome bonuses to boost your point balance.

In summary, while Virgin Atlantic's Saver rates are attractive, the availability of these seats can be a challenge. By focusing on partner airline redemptions, you can navigate the dynamic pricing pitfalls and unlock exceptional value. This transfer bonus is a golden opportunity to explore the world with your points, but it's only available until Feb. 28. So, what are you waiting for? Start planning your dream trip today!

Disclaimer: This article is based on the author's expertise and opinions, and is not endorsed by any financial or travel institutions.

Chase Transfer Bonus: Maximizing Virgin Atlantic Redemptions on Partner Airlines (2026)

References

Top Articles
Christchurch Boys' High School Teacher Wins $25,000 in Bullying Dispute: Full Story
Measles Cases in the US: What You Need to Know
We Energies Crews Brave Freezing Temperatures to Restore Power in South Milwaukee
Latest Posts
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Vegas Golden Knights | Game Preview, Lineups & Key Insights | NHL 2026
Inspiring Republic Day 2026 Speeches: 10 Topics for Students
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Greg Kuvalis

Last Updated:

Views: 5763

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (75 voted)

Reviews: 82% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Greg Kuvalis

Birthday: 1996-12-20

Address: 53157 Trantow Inlet, Townemouth, FL 92564-0267

Phone: +68218650356656

Job: IT Representative

Hobby: Knitting, Amateur radio, Skiing, Running, Mountain biking, Slacklining, Electronics

Introduction: My name is Greg Kuvalis, I am a witty, spotless, beautiful, charming, delightful, thankful, beautiful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.