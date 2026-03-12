The Cincinnati Bengals are in a bit of a pickle, as they've missed the NFL Playoffs for three consecutive seasons. While fans may be quick to point fingers, the real issue lies in the team's reactive approach rather than being proactive. This is especially true when it comes to contract extensions. Running back Chase Brown, who had a stellar season with over 1,000 rushing yards and 69 catches, is up for an extension this offseason. And he deserves it! But here's where it gets controversial: the Bengals have been known for their frugal ways, and extending Brown could be a way to change that perception. Brown's rookie deal is set to expire in 2027, and he's a core piece of the offense. So, if the Bengals want to prove they're not just cheap, extending Brown would be a great place to start. Talk is cheap, after all. But will they take the leap? It's a question that will have fans buzzing and eager to see what happens next.
Chase Brown Contract Extension: Will the Bengals Keep Their Star Running Back? (2026)
