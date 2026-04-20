Chase Bisontis: Texas A&M Guard's NFL Draft Journey - Top 30 Visits Revealed! (2026)

It's that time of year again, where the whispers of potential draft picks turn into a full-blown chorus of speculation. And when a player like Chase Bisontis, a guard from Texas A&M, starts racking up visits with six different NFL teams – Chargers, Dolphins, Eagles, Falcons, Giants, and Panthers – it signals a player who is very much on the radar. Personally, I find these pre-draft visits to be incredibly telling, not just about the player, but about how teams are strategizing their draft boards.

What makes Bisontis's situation particularly fascinating is the sheer volume of interest. Six top-30 visits is a significant number, indicating that multiple franchises see him as a potentially valuable piece to their offensive line puzzle. In my opinion, this level of attention suggests he's not just a fringe prospect; he's someone who could be a key contributor for a team looking to solidify their protection. The fact that he's considered the second-best guard in his class by some analysts, with a first to second-round grade, certainly backs up this notion.

One thing that immediately stands out is the geographical element. Bisontis, hailing from Ramsey, New Jersey, doesn't count towards the Giants' 30-visit limit. This is a smart loophole for teams, allowing them to get an extended look at local talent without using up one of their precious slots. From my perspective, this detail highlights the intricate planning that goes into draft preparation; every little advantage is explored.

Bisontis's collegiate career at Texas A&M, where he made 35 starts over three seasons at both right tackle and left guard, is also a major selling point. Versatility on the offensive line is gold in the NFL, and his experience at multiple positions suggests a high football IQ and adaptability. What many people don't realize is how crucial this flexibility is for a team's depth. Injuries happen, schemes change, and having linemen who can seamlessly shift roles can be a game-changer.

If you take a step back and think about it, the fact that he earned Third Team All-SEC honors in his junior year speaks volumes about his performance against top-tier competition. The SEC is arguably the most physically demanding conference in college football, and to stand out there as an interior lineman is no small feat. This raises a deeper question: can he translate that dominance to the NFL level, where the competition is even fiercer?

My personal take is that Bisontis is a player with a high floor and a potentially high ceiling. His established track record and the widespread interest from NFL teams suggest he's a safe bet to be selected. The real intrigue lies in which team will ultimately take the plunge and how quickly he can integrate into their system. What this really suggests is that the 2026 NFL Draft is shaping up to be an exciting one for offensive line prospects, and Chase Bisontis is undoubtedly a name to watch closely.