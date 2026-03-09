Charlie Watts: The Drummer Who Was On Another Level (2026)

The legendary drummer Charlie Watts was often regarded as unique, existing in a realm all his own.

Wednesday, January 7, 2026, 13:48, UK

It's fascinating to consider how the unity and synergy displayed during performances can mask the underlying differences among band members—differences that encompass musical preferences, political beliefs, and even social circles. For example, it's been reported that Led Zeppelin's members seldom socialized outside of their professional commitments, particularly as their time together drew to a close. In a similar vein, The Rolling Stones lived distinctly separate lives when not on stage.

The Rolling Stones, a rock powerhouse known for their constant evolution, have managed to endure the test of time by embracing necessary breaks and accommodating a mix of diverse personalities. While Mick Jagger and Keith Richards share a deep and longstanding friendship, they are not without their disagreements. Notably, Richards expressed his disappointment over Jagger accepting a knighthood from the British monarchy, leading him to keep his distance during much of the 1980s.

Moreover, the foundational rhythm section consisting of Charlie Watts and Bill Wyman appeared somewhat disconnected from the main songwriting duo. Despite their undeniable talent, Wyman and Watts were respectively seven and two years older than Richards, the group’s youngest member. Whether age played a role or not, it seemed that both the drummer and bassist participated only minimally in the wild rock and roll lifestyle filled with excess.

Watts, in particular, maintained a noticeable distance from the partying habits of Jagger and Richards throughout much of their career. Interestingly, he was never particularly fond of rock music itself. As the longest-serving drummer of the most famous rock band in history, this irony certainly did not escape him.

When asked to name their favorite drummer, many people will typically mention a rock drummer followed by a jazz drummer. This trend highlights how jazz percussionists often exist in a class of their own, frequently exploring complex time signatures that may bewilder the average rock musician—unless, of course, you're Ginger Baker or Mitch Mitchell.

Watts was a true drumming prodigy who prioritized his contribution to the band over the final product they created. Even prior to joining The Rolling Stones in 1963, he was deeply passionate about jazz music. His idols included notable figures like Buddy Rich, Charlie Parker, and Max Roach. "I never liked Elvis until I met Keith Richards," Watts recounted in a 1994 interview with Mojo. He added, "The only rock ’n’ roll artist I ever appreciated growing up was Fats Domino."

One of the pivotal moments that shaped Watts' musical journey was witnessing Miles Davis perform live in the 1950s. While he was undoubtedly captivated by the iconic trumpeter, it was drummer Tony Williams who truly left a lasting impression on him. "He was so unlike anybody else," Watts expressed in a 2013 interview with Rolling Stone. When it was mentioned that Williams felt enlightened by Keith Moon’s work, Watts seemed taken aback.

In Watts' perspective, the two drummers represented entirely different worlds. Jazz drumming demanded a level of refinement and technical skill, whereas Moon’s style, while undeniably talented, thrived on raw energy and charisma; these two forms of expression hardly intersected.

Later in the same interview, Watts expressed mild astonishment that Williams had once described Moon’s drumming as "beautiful and totally free." Yet, he acknowledged that Moon had more facets than most realized. "But he could be quite challenging, really. There wasn’t just one side to him. He was almost like three individuals rolled into one. I remember a time when he tried to introduce me to chocolate-covered ants! He was walking around with cans of them. That’s what I mean—he was anything but ordinary, though at heart, he was genuinely a nice guy. We always got along well."

Certainly, Moon’s contributions with The Who have earned universal acclaim within the rock realm, and Watts held him in high regard both as a musician and a friend. Still, it’s worth noting that few jazz drummers—or even rock drummers—could measure up to Williams. Tragically, Williams passed away in 1997 at the young age of 51, and is now celebrated as one of the most remarkable and distinctive drummers of the 20th century.