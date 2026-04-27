Charley Hull's Historic Rise: Becoming World No. 3 in Women's Golf (2026)

History in the Making: Charley Hull Shatters Glass Ceilings in Golf

In a groundbreaking achievement, Charley Hull has etched her name into the annals of golf history by soaring to a career-best world No. 3 ranking—the highest position ever attained by an Englishwoman in the 20-year history of the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings. But here’s where it gets even more remarkable: Hull’s meteoric rise comes on the heels of her triumphant victory at the Ladies European Tour’s season-opening PIF Saudi Ladies International, where she delivered a stunning final-round 65 to clinch a one-shot win over Akie Iwai and Casandra Alexander. This marks her fifth Ladies European Tour title, following her September triumph at the Kroger Queen City Championship on the LPGA Tour, solidifying her status as a force to be reckoned with on the global stage.

And this is the part most people miss: Hull’s ascent isn’t just about personal glory—it’s a testament to the growing prominence of English women in golf. With only Jeeno Thitikul and Nelly Korda ranking higher, Hull is now within striking distance of becoming England’s first-ever female world No. 1. Her relentless consistency since early June—highlighted by a runner-up finish at the AIG Women’s Open and three additional top-five global finishes in 2025—underscores her unwavering dedication to the sport.

Controversial Question: Is Hull’s success a sign of shifting tides in women’s golf, or is it an anomaly in a still male-dominated sport? Let’s dive deeper. Hull’s achievements come at a time when women’s golf is gaining unprecedented visibility, yet challenges remain in terms of equal pay and opportunities. Hull herself acknowledges the hard work behind her success, stating, ‘I worked really hard this off-season, so it’s nice to get a result pretty much straight away… it’s one of the bigger events on the LET.’ But what’s equally intriguing is her lighthearted yet insightful take on her Riyadh victory: ‘After nine holes, I ran into the toilet and also got some mashed potatoes, so I don’t know if that gave me a bit of power for the back nine.’ Could it be that the key to peak performance lies in unexpected moments of humor and humanity?

Hull’s journey is also part of a larger narrative. At 29, she’s one of two Englishwomen in the world’s top 10, alongside Lottie Woad, who burst onto the scene in 2025 after turning professional. Together, they’re redefining what’s possible for women in golf. Yet, Hull’s ambitions extend beyond rankings. With her house renovation nearing completion, she’s looking forward to settling in and celebrating her birthday—a reminder that even the most accomplished athletes cherish life’s simple joys.

Thought-Provoking Question for You: As Hull inches closer to the No. 1 spot, do you think her success will inspire a new generation of female golfers? Or is there still a long way to go in achieving true gender parity in the sport? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

For fans eager to follow Hull’s journey, the LET and LPGA Tours, along with major events, are available live on Sky Sports Golf. Whether you’re a seasoned golf enthusiast or a newcomer to the sport, Hull’s story is a must-watch—a blend of grit, talent, and unapologetic authenticity that’s reshaping the future of golf. Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW to stay tuned to every swing, every triumph, and every historic moment.