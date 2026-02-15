Charles Woodson: Why I Chose My Whiskey Brand Over the Cleveland Browns (2026)

Imagine being offered a piece of a multi-billion-dollar NFL franchise, but turning it down to stay loyal to your whiskey brand. That’s exactly what Charles Woodson did. And this is the part most people miss: it’s not just about the money—it’s about the legacy he’s built with Woodson Whiskey. Let’s dive into why this decision is more than just a business move.

Hall of Famer Charles Woodson might still raise a glass to the Cleveland Browns’ future triumphs, but he won’t be doing so as a team owner. Instead, he’s chosen to keep his name tied to his spirits brand, Woodson Whiskey, opting out of a minority stake in the franchise. But here’s where it gets controversial: NFL rules prohibit team owners from using their name or image to endorse alcoholic beverages, no matter how small their stake. This clash between personal branding and league regulations forced Woodson to make a tough call.

In May 2025, Woodson had received league approval to acquire a 0.1 percent stake in the Browns, valued at roughly $6.4 million based on Forbes’ 2025 NFL team valuations. However, the deal fell through. “I thought I was going to be a proud owner of the Browns, but it wasn’t able to happen because I wasn’t able to take my name off my product,” Woodson explained to Front Office Sports. “My name is what built the brand—it’s how I started, and I couldn’t let that go.” The Browns, in a statement to The Athletic, respectfully acknowledged his decision, saying, “We respect the decision by Charles and wish him well.”

While Woodson may not be part of the Browns’ ownership group, his brand remains deeply intertwined with football. In 2025, Woodson Whiskey partnered with the Pro Football Hall of Fame, securing rights to use its trademarks in marketing and commemorative products. A standout example is the Limited Edition Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey, featuring the Hall of Fame logo prominently on the bottle. “The Hall represents the pinnacle of the game and the legacy of those who’ve given everything to football,” Woodson said when announcing the partnership. This move not only strengthens his brand but also cements his connection to the sport he loves.

Woodson’s passion for his whiskey is evident across social media. Recently, he shared a photo of former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski holding a bottle of Woodson Whiskey, captioned, “All️ American Whiskey. Crafted for legends. @gronk.” This isn’t just a side hustle—it’s a labor of love that reflects his dedication to quality and craftsmanship.

Woodson’s journey into the spirits world began in 1998 during a Raiders training camp in Napa, California. By 2020, he became the first Black NFL player with a nationally distributed wine brand, Charles Woodson’s Intercept, and launched his whiskey brand the same year. Woodson Whiskey is now the official bourbon of the Las Vegas Raiders, a testament to his commitment to both football and his business. Joel Cardenas, the brand’s marketing director, told The Athletic, “Charles puts a ton of time into making his brand work. It’s the same dedication he showed as a player throughout his career.”

Since retiring in 2016, Woodson has stayed close to the NFL as a studio analyst, first with ESPN and later with Fox Sports. His on-field legacy includes 11 seasons with the Raiders, seven with the Green Bay Packers, nine Pro Bowl selections, four All-Pro honors, and a Super Bowl ring. Yet, his decision to prioritize his spirits brand over team ownership raises a thought-provoking question: Is personal branding more valuable than a stake in a multi-billion-dollar franchise?

The NFL has yet to comment on Woodson’s choice, but one thing is clear: Woodson Whiskey isn’t just a product—it’s an extension of his identity. As fans, we’re left to ponder: Would you give up a piece of a $6.4 billion pie to hold onto something you’ve built from the ground up? Let us know in the comments—we’d love to hear your take on this bold decision!