Charles Oliveira Considers Featherweight Return for UFC Title: Can He Make 145 Again? (2026)

Imagine a fighter so driven by ambition that they’re willing to push their body to the absolute limit—not once, but twice—just to chase another UFC title. That’s Charles Oliveira for you. But here’s where it gets controversial: after dominating the lightweight division, ‘Do Bronx’ hasn’t ruled out a return to featherweight, a weight class he left behind years ago due to grueling cuts. Could he really drop another 10 pounds at 36? It sounds like a stretch, but Oliveira insists, ‘I can still make 145.’

Let’s rewind for a moment. After multiple failed attempts to maintain the featherweight limit, Oliveira was forced to move up to lightweight—a decision that paid off spectacularly. He embarked on a legendary run, culminating in the 155-pound UFC championship. Yet, years later, the idea of returning to his original weight class lingers in his mind. And this is the part most people miss: Oliveira isn’t just thinking about it; he’s openly discussing it, even as he prepares to face Max Holloway in the BMF title fight at UFC 326 on March 7 in Las Vegas.

During a recent Q&A session in Brazil, Oliveira admitted, ‘Sometimes I think about talking to the bosses and dropping to 145, but I don’t know if I can make it anymore.’ He even floated the idea of moving up to welterweight (170 pounds), calling it ‘easier,’ but his heart seems set on featherweight. Why? Legacy. A potential fight with Conor McGregor at 145 pounds could be a career-defining moment, though he’s quick to clarify, ‘The full focus right now is lightweight.’

Here’s the kicker: Oliveira revealed he balloons up to 185 pounds post-fight but believes he could hit 145 again with ‘three or four months’ of preparation. His plan? Win the BMF belt, challenge for the lightweight title by year’s end, then—in a move that would shock the MMA world—vacate both titles to chase featherweight gold. ‘I don’t know if I was dreaming or just going crazy,’ he admitted. But here’s the real question: Is this a realistic goal, or is Oliveira biting off more than he can chew?

For now, his immediate focus is Holloway and the lightweight division. But the featherweight dream remains alive, a testament to his relentless pursuit of greatness. Whether you think it’s genius or madness, one thing’s certain: Charles Oliveira isn’t done making waves in the UFC. What do you think—is a return to 145 pounds feasible, or should he stick to his current path? Let’s debate in the comments!