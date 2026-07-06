Charity Shop Leaders' Plea: Why Paying with Cash is Costly (2026)

Here’s a surprising reality check: paying with cash is costing charities more than you’d think, and it’s sparking a debate about how we donate. Charity shop leaders are now pleading with customers to switch to card payments to cut down on the soaring costs of handling cash. But here’s where it gets controversial—while going cashless could save thousands, some worry it might alienate those who rely on cash. Let’s dive in.

Take Dorothy House Hospice, a lifeline offering free palliative and end-of-life care across Wiltshire and Somerset. They’ve crunched the numbers, and it’s eye-opening: processing cash from their 30 charity shops costs them a staggering £42,000 every year. Why? Banks have hiked fees for handling coins and notes as demand drops, leaving charities like Dorothy House in a financial bind. In contrast, their annual cost for processing card payments is just £20,000—a significant difference.

Rowena Rees, the hospice’s head of retail, puts it plainly: ‘We’re encouraging card payments where possible to reduce costs, so we can channel more funds into patient care.’ It’s a practical move, but it’s not without its complexities. Rees is quick to add, ‘We’re not turning anyone away. If cash is your preference, that’s fine—every penny matters to us.’ But this is the part most people miss: the tension between efficiency and inclusivity.

And it’s not just charity shops feeling the pinch. Swindon Borough Council’s car parks have gone entirely cashless, with Councillor Chris Watts calling cash handling ‘an expensive and time-consuming process.’ For Dorothy House, every pound saved is critical, especially as they grapple with rising costs. National Insurance hikes, minimum wage increases, and shrinking government funding have pushed their daily operating costs from £46,000 to £52,000 between 2022 and 2024.

Here’s the controversial question: Is going cashless the way forward, or does it risk leaving some donors behind? While card payments are cheaper and more efficient, cash remains a lifeline for many. Should charities prioritize cost-saving measures, or is there a middle ground? We want to hear from you—share your thoughts in the comments below.

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