Chargers Center Bradley Bozeman Retires: Emotional Farewell & What's Next for LA? (2026)

Chargers Center Bradley Bozeman Announces Retirement: A Career in Review

'This game has given me so much... lessons, lifelong friendships, and memories my family will carry forever.'

Los Angeles Chargers starting center, Bradley Bozeman, has announced his retirement from the NFL, marking the end of an eight-year career. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Bozeman reflected on his journey, expressing gratitude for the lessons, friendships, and memories he gained from the sport.

Born in Roanoke, Alabama, Bozeman's football journey began at the University of Alabama, where he won a national championship in 2018. The Baltimore Ravens drafted him in the sixth round of the 2018 draft, and he went on to start 110 games in his career.

However, Bozeman's time in Los Angeles was not without controversy. He was part of one of the league's worst interior lines, drawing scrutiny for his on-field performance. Despite this, he became one of the team's most beloved and respected players, as evidenced by the support of his teammate, linebacker Daiyan Henley.

Henley posted on X, expressing his admiration for Bozeman's resilience and dedication: 'Great man battled every season proud teammate. With all that's goin on in the world I hope we celebrate his retirement for the right reasons.'

Bozeman's retirement leaves a void at center for the Chargers, who now face the challenge of finding a replacement. With a projected third-most cap space ahead of free agency, they may pursue Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum, a top projected free agent and a player who was selected in the first round of the 2022 draft by general manager Joe Hortiz.

Linderbaum's pass-blocking skills are highly regarded, ranking as the league's second-best center in pass block win rate (97.2%). Bozeman, on the other hand, ranked 30th (92.5%).

As Bozeman moves on, his legacy with the Chargers will be remembered, leaving fans and teammates alike to reflect on his contributions to the team and the sport. But here's where it gets controversial... What do you think about Bozeman's retirement? Do you think the Chargers made the right decision to let him go? Share your thoughts in the comments below!