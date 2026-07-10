Chantelle Cameron: New Two-Weight Champ Calls Out Mikaela Mayer (2026)

The Rise of Women's Boxing: A New Era of Champions

Women's boxing is experiencing a remarkable surge, and the recent bout between Chantelle Cameron and Michaela Kotaskova is a testament to this exciting evolution. Cameron, a seasoned fighter with an impressive resume, has now solidified her place in history by becoming a two-weight world champion.

What makes this achievement particularly fascinating is the context in which it occurred. Cameron, a former undisputed world champion at 140lbs, stepped up to super-welter for the first time, showcasing her versatility and skill. Her unanimous decision victory over Kotaskova was a display of strategic brilliance, as she dictated the pace and controlled the fight from start to finish.

Personally, I find it intriguing how Cameron's approach evolved throughout the fight. Initially, she applied persistent pressure, finding success with a right over the top. But it was her calculated body shots that truly weakened her opponent, a tactical move that highlights her ring intelligence. This ability to adapt and exploit weaknesses is a hallmark of a true champion.

The Battle for Supremacy

The post-fight callout to Mikaela Mayer, another two-weight world champion, adds an exciting layer to the narrative. Cameron's respect for Mayer is evident, but her desire for a showdown is a clear indication of her ambition. This potential matchup has all the ingredients for a blockbuster fight, pitting two dominant forces against each other.

In my opinion, this is the beauty of the current women's boxing landscape. The sport is brimming with talent, and these fighters are eager to prove their worth on the global stage. The respect and admiration they have for each other, as seen in Cameron's words, only add to the anticipation of these dream matchups.

Rising Stars and Veteran Champions

The undercard also provided a glimpse into the future of women's boxing. Irma Garcia's defense of her IBF super-flyweight belt against Emma Dolan showcased the grit and determination of a veteran champion. Garcia's experience and precision were on full display, as she adjusted her strategy to overcome a spirited challenge from the younger Dolan.

Meanwhile, former WBA bantamweight world champion Shannon Courtenay is on a mission to reclaim her glory. Her victory over Sasha Booker demonstrated her power and precision, leaving no doubt that she is a force to be reckoned with. Courtenay's focus on redemption adds a compelling storyline to her journey, making her a fighter to watch in the coming months.

Global Reach and Diversity

One detail that I find especially interesting is the global reach of these fighters. From Chantelle Cameron in the UK to Irma Garcia in Mexico, and Shannon Courtenay's comeback trail, the sport is attracting talent from diverse backgrounds. This international appeal is a testament to the growing popularity of women's boxing and its ability to transcend borders.

Additionally, the presence of fighters like Teresa Makinen from Finland and Elizabeth Oshoba, a Nigerian-born boxer based in Bristol, further emphasizes the sport's global reach. These athletes bring unique styles and perspectives, enriching the sport's cultural tapestry.

A New Era of Opportunities

As we witness these remarkable fighters making their mark, it's clear that women's boxing is entering a golden age. The sport is no longer a sideshow but a main event, with fighters demanding the spotlight they deserve. The respect and recognition they are earning are long overdue, and it's inspiring to see their hard work and talent celebrated.

In conclusion, the recent fights and the broader landscape of women's boxing paint a picture of a sport on the rise. With champions like Chantelle Cameron leading the way and a new generation of fighters emerging, the future looks bright. The sport is evolving, and the world is taking notice. This is an exciting time to be a fan, and I can't wait to see what the next chapter holds for these incredible athletes.