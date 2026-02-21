Chandrababu Naidu: The Original Man of Davos (2026)

The 'Original Man of Davos' title is a bold claim, but is it justified? Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh has earned this moniker during his annual pilgrimage to the Davos Summit, a tradition spanning three decades. But why is this significant?

Naidu's attendance at Davos for 15 years, starting in 1997, is a remarkable feat. While global leaders like Angela Merkel and Xi Jinping frequently grace the event, they represent entire nations. Naidu, however, is a sub-national leader, and his numerous visits to Davos are unprecedented. But here's where it gets intriguing: what has Naidu accomplished for his state and country during these trips, and why did he become a favorite among industrialists?

Naidu's impact was substantial. He strategically positioned India and Andhra Pradesh as attractive investment destinations on the global map. This was groundbreaking, as no Indian state had independently promoted itself before, with the Centre typically managing such affairs. Naidu ventured into uncharted territory, earning him the CEO-like status for Andhra Pradesh. He leveraged the Davos platform to network with global tech leaders, showcasing India's and Andhra Pradesh's potential.

The results were tangible. Despite the number of Memorandums of Understanding signed, Naidu's relentless pursuit of investors paid off. Microsoft's decision to establish its first development center outside the US in Hyderabad was a significant breakthrough, convincing Bill Gates in 1988. This success gave Naidu the confidence to attract more capital to Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu's early visits to Davos led to interactions with global leaders and investors, providing the credibility needed to attract IT giants. This culminated in the establishment of HITEC City in Hyderabad, now a thriving global technology hub. Naidu's efforts were further recognized by the World Bank, which extended loans directly to Andhra Pradesh for economic restructuring, a first for any Indian state.

Naidu's Davos strategy was so effective that Hyderabad, the then capital of Andhra Pradesh, witnessed a steady influx of IT companies, including Microsoft, Oracle, Deloitte, Infosys, Wipro, and more. Naidu transformed Hyderabad from a historical tourist destination into a bustling IT hub within seven years.

His participation in WEF conferences from 1997 to 2004 solidified Andhra Pradesh and India's reputation as credible investment destinations. However, Naidu's success was not without controversy. The Congress Party exploited his recognition from institutions like the World Bank, while Communists branded him as a pawn in alleged nefarious schemes, leading to his electoral defeat in 2004. Naidu, however, remained committed to reform, even out of power, earning the admiration of professionals.

Post-state bifurcation, Naidu embarked on a renewed mission. His Davos visits from 2014 to 2019 attracted companies like Airbus, Pioneer Hitachi, and Med Tech, resulting in significant agreements. Naidu's Davos dialogues led to three industrial conferences in Andhra Pradesh, further boosting investment.

Today, Andhra Pradesh's ambitions have evolved. It seeks to attract not just investment but the right kind of capital. The business and geopolitical landscape has shifted since the late 90s, and Andhra Pradesh aims to become a leader in AI, green energy, advanced manufacturing, and space, while reducing reliance on fossil fuels. Davos is no longer just a place for MOUs; it's a platform for intellectual exchange. Global investors now seek more than just agreements; they crave innovative ideas.

Naidu's consistent participation in Davos investment summits has set a precedent for Indian leaders. His efforts have been instrumental in shaping Andhra Pradesh's development and India's global image. Is Naidu's legacy as the 'Original Davos Man' of India secure, or is there room for debate?