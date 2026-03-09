Champions League Knockout Draw: Date, Teams & What to Expect! (2026)

The UEFA Champions League is about to get even more thrilling! With the league phase concluded, the stage is set for the knockout playoff round, but the draw is where the real drama begins.

When is this crucial draw happening? Mark your calendars for January 30, 2026, at 6 a.m. ET, as the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland, becomes the epicenter of football's attention. But here's where it gets interesting...

The draw involves 16 teams, divided into two groups based on their league phase performance. The top 8 teams, finishing 9th to 16th, are seeded, while the bottom 8, 17th to 24th, are unseeded. This seeding system, introduced in 2024-25, aims to prevent higher-ranked teams from facing off too early, thus creating a more exciting and balanced tournament.

How does the draw unfold? First, the unseeded teams are drawn and placed in the bracket. Then, the seeded teams are drawn and positioned accordingly. Each pairing of seeded and unseeded teams will face off in the knockout playoff round. But wait, there's a twist...

Last season, Manchester City's late qualification and low seeding led to an early clash with Real Madrid, showcasing the system's potential for drama. Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) thrived despite the extra playoff round. This season, PSG, Inter Milan, and Real Madrid find themselves in a similar situation, adding an extra layer of intrigue.

Country protection? None! Clubs from the same nation can face off as early as the knockout playoff round, and teams may even rematch opponents from the league phase.

What's next? The drawn teams will battle it out in a two-legged playoff round in February. The round of 16 draw follows on February 27, setting the stage for the rest of the knockout stages.

Key Champions League Dates:

- Knockout playoff round: Feb. 17-18, Feb. 24-25

- Round of 16/quarterfinal/semifinal draw: Feb. 27

- Round of 16: March 10-11, March 17-18

- Quarterfinals: April 7-8, April 14-15

- Semifinals: April 28-29, May 5-6

- Final: May 30 (Budapest)

And this is the part most fans eagerly await. Will the draw favor the underdogs or set up dream matchups? Share your predictions and thoughts in the comments below!