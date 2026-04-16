Champions League Highlights: Liverpool, Newcastle, and Chelsea Secure Wins (2026)

The Champions League is on fire! A dramatic night of football saw some thrilling results, with Liverpool and Newcastle shining bright.

Liverpool's Salah-inspired victory over Marseille:

Mo Salah, the Egyptian King, led the Reds to a commanding win. Liverpool's opener was ruled out, but a cheeky free-kick from Dominik Szoboszlai set the tone. Marseille couldn't recover, and Liverpool sealed the deal with a late third from Cody Gakpo. But was it a fair result? Some fans might argue that Marseille had their chances.

Newcastle's dominant display against PSV:

Wissa and Gordon put the Magpies in the driver's seat, and Barnes sealed the deal with a third. But the real hero was Lewis Miley, who endured criticism from fans for his position at right-back. Is this a case of fans being too harsh on a player? Or is it a testament to his resilience?

See Also Latest Transfer Rumours: Four Players Linked with Manchester United

Chelsea's narrow win over Pafos:

Chelsea struggled but managed to secure a win, thanks to a goal from Caicedo after Fernandez's strike was disallowed. A hard-fought victory, but was it enough to satisfy the fans?

Bayern, Barcelona, and Juventus also triumph:

Bayern Munich clinched a spot in the last 16, while Barcelona and Juventus kept their top-eight hopes alive with wins. But is it too early to count out the underdogs? The race for the knockout stages is heating up!

And there you have it, a night of football that had it all! But the real question is, which team will rise to the top? The Champions League is a rollercoaster, and we're here for the ride. Stay tuned for more thrilling updates!