Cha Eun Woo Breaks Silence on Tax Evasion Allegations | What You Need to Know (2026)

Cha Eun Woo Addresses Tax Evasion Allegations: A Public Apology and Commitment to Transparency

In a recent Instagram post, Cha Eun Woo, the renowned singer and actor, has broken his silence on the tax evasion allegations that have been swirling around him. The controversy began when reports emerged on January 22, revealing that Cha Eun Woo had undergone a tax audit by the Seoul Regional Tax Office's Investigation Division 4 due to suspected tax evasion. The National Tax Service subsequently notified the actor of an additional tax assessment exceeding 20 billion won (approximately $13.6 million USD).

In his heartfelt statement, Cha Eun Woo expressed deep regret and took full responsibility for the situation. He acknowledged the disappointment and concern caused by the recent events, emphasizing his commitment to fulfilling his duty as a Korean citizen. Cha Eun Woo's post highlights his personal reflection and the challenges he faced during his military service, which he did not choose to avoid the controversy.

The singer and actor wrote, "I have spent the past few days reflecting, thinking hard about what I should say first so that even a little of my regret can be conveyed to those who were hurt because of me." He further emphasized his willingness to address the matter directly and offer a sincere apology, despite the potential fatigue caused by a lengthy explanation.

Cha Eun Woo's transparency extends to his acknowledgment of personal shortcomings. He stated, "I deeply feel the responsibility for this misunderstanding, which also stems from my own shortcomings." This sentiment is accompanied by a promise to actively participate in the ongoing tax-related investigation procedures and accept the authorities' final decision with humility.

Looking ahead, Cha Eun Woo vowed to live with a greater sense of responsibility, repaying the love and support he has received over the years. He concluded his statement with a heartfelt apology, expressing his gratitude for the trust and support he has received from his fans and colleagues.

This public response not only addresses the tax evasion allegations but also showcases Cha Eun Woo's commitment to transparency and accountability. It serves as a reminder that even public figures face personal challenges and must navigate them with integrity and sincerity.