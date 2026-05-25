CFL Rookie Desmond Evans: The Next Willie Jefferson for Saskatchewan Roughriders? (2026)

The Saskatchewan Roughriders' training camp has seen an intriguing newcomer in Desmond Evans, a CFL rookie who has caught the eye with his impressive physical attributes. Standing at six-foot-six and weighing in at 252 pounds, Evans' stature immediately draws comparisons to the legendary Willie Jefferson. Head coach Corey Mace acknowledged this resemblance, highlighting Evans' power and length as key tools in his arsenal.

With the Roughriders seeking a reliable starter opposite veteran James Vaughters, Evans has been given the opportunity to showcase his skills with the starting defensive line. Mace praised Evans' performance, noting his dominance in the run game and his ability to use his size to his advantage.

"He's a big guy, but he moves really well. His power and length are his greatest assets, and he's learning to refine his technique," Mace commented.

The competition for a roster spot is fierce, with Evans going up against Chico Bennett Jr., J.J. Weaver, and Marcus Haynes. The bar is set high, as the Roughriders aim for Evans to replicate Jefferson's impressive debut season, which saw him accumulate 19 defensive tackles and four sacks.

Comparing Evans' pro day results to Jefferson's reveals some intriguing similarities and differences. While Evans' hands and arms are slightly shorter, his wingspan is impressive at 78 and three-quarter inches. His speed and agility tests also show promise, with a 4.96-second 40-yard time and a 4.77-second shuttle.

Jefferson, on the other hand, boasts slightly longer arms and a greater wingspan, which may give him an edge in certain situations. However, Evans' vertical leap of 29 and a half inches is impressive, and his broad jump of nine feet and one inch showcases his explosive power.

Evans' journey to the CFL is an interesting one. After being ranked as the top defensive end in his 2020 recruiting class by ESPN, he signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent. Although he didn't make the final roster, his release opened the door for an opportunity with the Roughriders.

"Evans' story is a testament to the unpredictable nature of football. His potential was evident from the start, and now he has a chance to prove himself in the CFL," said a football analyst.

As the Roughriders prepare for the 2026 regular season, Evans' performance will be closely watched. If he can build on his final year at UNC and make an impact similar to Jefferson's, he could become a key piece in the team's defensive strategy. However, if Evans struggles, the door will open for other talented players to step up and claim their spot on the roster.

"The beauty of football is the constant competition and the opportunity for growth. Evans' journey is a reminder that every player has a unique path, and the CFL provides a platform for them to showcase their skills," added the analyst.

The Roughriders' training camp is a hotbed of talent and competition, and Evans' story is just one of many that will shape the team's future. With his size, power, and potential, Evans has the tools to make a significant impact, but it remains to be seen if he can live up to the high expectations set by his predecessor, Willie Jefferson.