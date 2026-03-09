Census 2027: Key Dates and What You Need to Know (2026)

Get ready for a historic moment in India’s demographic journey—Census 2027 is set to kick off its first phase with houselisting operations, marking the nation’s first-ever digital census and the first to include caste enumeration since independence. But here’s where it gets groundbreaking: this isn’t just about counting numbers; it’s about capturing the pulse of a diverse, evolving nation. According to a notification issued by the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India on January 7, 2026, the houselisting phase will run from April 1 to September 30, 2026, across all States and Union Territories. Each State/UT will specify a 30-day window within this period to conduct the operations, ensuring localized flexibility.

And this is the part most people miss: before the door-to-door houselisting begins, there’s a 15-day window for self-enumeration, allowing citizens to participate proactively. This move not only empowers individuals but also streamlines the process, blending traditional methods with digital innovation. With a budget of ₹11,718.24 crore approved by the Union Cabinet in December 2025, the government is pulling out all stops—a massive publicity campaign, nationwide awareness drives, and last-mile support for field operations are all part of the plan.

But here's the controversial bit: the inclusion of caste enumeration has sparked debates about privacy, representation, and potential misuse of data. Is this a step toward greater inclusivity, or does it risk deepening societal divisions? The government insists it's about accurate representation, but critics argue it could reopen old wounds.