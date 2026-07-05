Celtics Dominate Kings! Key Takeaways & Highlights | Road Trip Continues (2026)

The Boston Celtics are on a roll! They just clinched a decisive victory against the Sacramento Kings, continuing their impressive road trip. Let's dive into the key takeaways from this late-night showdown, where the Celtics dominated with a final score of 120-106.

Published on January 02, 2026, at 12:30 a.m., this game saw the Celtics improve to a solid 21-12 for the season, with a remarkable 3-1 record on this challenging five-game road trip. Meanwhile, the Kings are struggling at 8-26.

Initially, the Celtics faced a slow start, with the Kings finding their rhythm from beyond the arc. However, the Celtics' bench stepped up in a big way, keeping the game competitive throughout most of the night. Even though the Kings are known as one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the league, they managed to sink 12 shots from deep.

But here's where the Celtics truly shined: they exploded in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Kings 32-18 to secure the win. Sacramento's offense seemed to falter as the Celtics pulled away.

Leading the charge was Jaylen Brown, who put up an impressive 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, though he unfortunately fouled out late in the game. The Celtics showcased their balanced scoring, with seven players reaching double figures. DeMar DeRozan contributed 25 points and 6 assists, while former Celtics guard Dennis Schroder added 18 points and 7 assists off the bench.

The Celtics are now gearing up to conclude their road trip against the Clippers on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. in Los Angeles. Let's break down the four key takeaways from their victory over Sacramento:

Bench Power: The Celtics' bench provided a significant boost, with standout performances from players like Anfernee Simons, Sam Hauser, and Luka Garza. Simons has been playing some of his best basketball this season, finishing with 14 points and 4 assists. Hauser was on fire, hitting 5 of 7 three-pointers and scoring 15 points. Garza also made a comeback into the rotation, contributing 11 points and a plus-16 in his minutes. Hot Shooting: While the Celtics' starters struggled with their three-pointers, the bench stepped up in a major way. The starters went 5-for-24 from beyond the arc, while the reserves shot an impressive 12-for-17. Overall, it was a great night from beyond the arc for the Celtics, who finished 17-for-41 (41.5%). The Celtics' balanced scoring was evident, with seven different players scoring at least 10 points. In comparison, the Kings shot 12-for-36 (33.3%), though they cooled off significantly. Starter's Role: Jordan Walsh has been a starter for the Celtics in the last 19 games he's been active. However, his minutes in this game were limited, playing only five minutes. This allowed other players to step up. Hauser had a hot-shooting night, and Hugo Gonzalez continues to impress, even as a young rookie. While Walsh will get his opportunities throughout the season, it's something to keep an eye on, considering his starting role. Road Trip Success: After a minor setback against the Trail Blazers, the Celtics have shown solid performance away from home. They've defeated the Pacers, Jazz, and Kings, achieving a 3-1 record on the road trip. With only the Clippers remaining, the Celtics haven't had many letdowns, despite being away from home for over a week. They are currently only two games behind the second-place Knicks (23-10) in the Eastern Conference standings.

Controversy & Comment Hooks: What do you think about the Celtics' bench stepping up in a big way? Do you think Jordan Walsh's limited minutes are a sign of things to come, or just a strategic move for this particular game? Share your thoughts in the comments below!