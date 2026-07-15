Celtic's Title Race: Martin O'Neill's Reaction to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's Late Winner (2026)

Celtic's boss, Martin O'Neill, was in awe after his team secured a late win against Livingston, thanks to a stunning goal from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The Bhoys' victory not only narrowed the gap to Hearts to six points but also brought cheers of relief from the Parkhead stands. O'Neill, reflecting on the win, expressed his delight, highlighting the team's missed opportunities in the first 15 minutes. He emphasized that while they scored, it was never enough, and they allowed Livingston back into the game with a penalty kick. However, the turning point came when Oxlade-Chamberlain delivered a 'wonder goal', a moment that O'Neill described as a 'special player' doing something extraordinary. This win keeps Celtic's title defense on track, but the gap to Rangers and Hearts remains a concern. With three crucial fixtures coming up, including a big game against Rangers at Ibrox, O'Neill knows that Celtic must maximize their points to have any hope of retaining the title. The next three Scottish Premiership fixtures will be a real test for Celtic, and fans will be eagerly watching to see if O'Neill can work his magic and close the gap further.

Celtic's Title Race: Martin O'Neill's Reaction to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's Late Winner (2026)

References

Top Articles
When Will the 'GOAT' Movie Be Streaming on Netflix? | Digital Release & Netflix Date
Breaking News: Senate's Potential Deal to End DHS Shutdown
Scottie Scheffler Withdraws from Houston Open for Second Child's Birth
Latest Posts
Cardi B's Maximalist Style: Polka Dots, Fur, and All Things Fun!
Delta’s Travel Perk Pause for Congress: What It Means for Lawmakers and Travelers
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Kieth Sipes

Last Updated:

Views: 6129

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (67 voted)

Reviews: 90% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Kieth Sipes

Birthday: 2001-04-14

Address: Suite 492 62479 Champlin Loop, South Catrice, MS 57271

Phone: +9663362133320

Job: District Sales Analyst

Hobby: Digital arts, Dance, Ghost hunting, Worldbuilding, Kayaking, Table tennis, 3D printing

Introduction: My name is Kieth Sipes, I am a zany, rich, courageous, powerful, faithful, jolly, excited person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.