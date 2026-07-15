Celtic's boss, Martin O'Neill, was in awe after his team secured a late win against Livingston, thanks to a stunning goal from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The Bhoys' victory not only narrowed the gap to Hearts to six points but also brought cheers of relief from the Parkhead stands. O'Neill, reflecting on the win, expressed his delight, highlighting the team's missed opportunities in the first 15 minutes. He emphasized that while they scored, it was never enough, and they allowed Livingston back into the game with a penalty kick. However, the turning point came when Oxlade-Chamberlain delivered a 'wonder goal', a moment that O'Neill described as a 'special player' doing something extraordinary. This win keeps Celtic's title defense on track, but the gap to Rangers and Hearts remains a concern. With three crucial fixtures coming up, including a big game against Rangers at Ibrox, O'Neill knows that Celtic must maximize their points to have any hope of retaining the title. The next three Scottish Premiership fixtures will be a real test for Celtic, and fans will be eagerly watching to see if O'Neill can work his magic and close the gap further.
Celtic's Title Race: Martin O'Neill's Reaction to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's Late Winner (2026)
References
- https://www.67hailhail.com/match/celtic-boss-martin-oneill-hails-alex-oxlade-chamberlains-wonder-goal-in-late-livingston-win/
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