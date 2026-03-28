Celtic's Dramatic Europa League Win vs. Utrecht: Radio Recap & Analysis (2026)

Celtic vs Utrecht: UEFA Europa League Radio Coverage & Live Text Commentary

The match began with a fierce Celtic attack, fueled by the team's determination to secure qualification. O'Neill's pre-match pep talk clearly resonated with the players, who showed no hesitation in taking on the Dutch opponents, who had already been eliminated from the European competition with just one point to their name.

Nygren capitalized on Kieran Tierney's precise cross, slotting it home from close range. Celtic's dominance continued as Vasilis Barkas, the former Celtic goalkeeper, inadvertently assisted Nygren with a wayward pass, leading to a second goal.

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However, the game took an unexpected turn when Swedish midfielder Viergever deflected a pass intended for Daizen Maeda, resulting in an own goal. The situation worsened for Utrecht when De Wit was penalized for handball after a VAR review, and Engels converted the penalty, putting Celtic in a seemingly commanding position.

But Utrecht's resilience surprised everyone. Schmeichel, the goalkeeper, showcased his skills by saving De Wit's shot, which found the back of the net. He also made a remarkable save, tipping Niklas Vesterlund's header around the post. However, Celtic's lead was short-lived as Blake's shot found the net, leaving Celtic's dominance in doubt.

Yet, Celtic's experience prevailed. Trusty rose above the rest to head in a fourth goal, securing Celtic's victory. The team managed the rest of the game with ease, ensuring their European campaign continues for at least two more matches.

Stay tuned for more updates.