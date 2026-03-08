Celtic's Dramatic 97th-Minute Winner | Kilmarnock 2-3 Celtic | Scottish Premiership Highlights (2026)

Kilmarnock's 2-3 loss to Celtic was a thrilling spectacle, with Julian Araujo's 97th-minute winner sealing a remarkable comeback from a 2-0 deficit. This result, coupled with Hearts' defeat to Rangers, places Celtic three points behind the top spot in the Scottish Premiership, with a game in hand. But is this late, late show a good thing? Let's delve into the details and explore the contrasting views of the two managers, Martin O'Neill and Neil McCann.

The Comeback Kings: Celtic's Late, Late Show

Celtic's ability to stage comebacks in injury time is nothing new, with three such instances in the last eight days. This trend has become a hallmark of their title-winning sides, with goals from Julian Araujo, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Junior Adamu proving crucial in the title race. However, this year's late winners might just make a difference, as the league competition is fiercer than ever.

O'Neill, the Celtic head coach, praised his team's spirit and determination, stating that they never truly give up. He acknowledged that their performance in the first half was sloppy and that they struggled to adapt to Kilmarnock's style of play. But the second half was a different story, with strategic substitutions and a determined mindset leading to the comeback.

Killie's Disappointment: A Sore Loss

Kilmarnock's head coach, Neil McCann, was understandably disappointed with the result. He believed that his team deserved a better outcome, highlighting their strong performance throughout the game. McCann pointed out that Celtic's late goals are not sustainable and that his team needed to manage the game better, especially in the final minutes. The added time, which lasted seven minutes, was a topic of discussion, with McCann questioning its necessity.

The Controversy: Is Late, Late Show Sustainable?

The debate surrounding Celtic's late, late show is an intriguing one. While their ability to turn games around in injury time is impressive, it raises questions about their overall performance and consistency. O'Neill himself admitted that they can't keep relying on late goals, especially with tough games ahead. This controversy invites discussion: Is Celtic's late, late show a sign of resilience and determination, or is it a symptom of deeper issues in their gameplay?

Thought-Provoking Question: What's the Impact of Late Winners?

As we reflect on this match, it's essential to consider the broader implications. Do late winners like Araujo's impact the league's dynamics? How do they affect team morale and strategy? Do they create a sense of momentum or rely on a 'winning mentality' that might not be sustainable? These questions encourage readers to share their thoughts and opinions in the comments, fostering a lively discussion on the impact of late, late show moments in football.