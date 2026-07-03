Celtic Mist: A Decade of Whale Research Comes to an End (2026)

Get ready for an emotional journey as we bid farewell to a legendary vessel! The Celtic Mist, a dedicated research yacht, is about to embark on its final season with the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG), leaving behind a decade-long legacy of marine conservation and exploration.

But here's where it gets controversial... In 2026, the Celtic Mist will retire, marking the end of an era. The 17-meter yacht, generously donated by the Haughey family in 2011, has sailed over 100,000 kilometers of Irish waters, providing invaluable data for marine research and policy.

The Celtic Mist's mission has been to survey the Irish coast, searching for whales, dolphins, and other marine life. It has circumnavigated Ireland multiple times, ventured to the Isle of Man and Scotland, and even embarked on a seven-week expedition to Iceland, where it braved Arctic waters in pursuit of humpback whales.

Last year, the Celtic Mist played a crucial role in a 3,300-kilometer survey with Fair Seas, advocating for Marine Protected Area (MPA) legislation to safeguard Ireland's marine environment. Over 11 weeks, volunteers recorded an impressive 2,000 individuals from eight different whale and dolphin species.

Andrew Shine, an officer with the IWDG, expressed the group's sadness at seeing the Celtic Mist's journey come to an end. He said, "Our members have had an incredible experience, living and sailing along Ireland's breathtaking coastline. We are grateful for the Haughey family's generosity and the opportunity to encounter the northeast Atlantic's spectacular marine wildlife."

But this wonderful vessel, now 50 years old, faces rising maintenance costs and challenges in finding experienced volunteers. Eva Lambert, IWDG's Marine Advocacy and Policy Officer, emphasized that the Celtic Mist is about more than just data and maps. "It's about people coming together at sea, learning from nature, and turning their experiences into actionable conservation efforts."

And this is the part most people miss... The social impact of the Celtic Mist extends beyond the research. Dr. Dónal Griffin, Fair Seas Campaign Coordinator, shared his admiration for the volunteers, including the skipper and first mate, who dedicated their time and expertise for decades. "The ecological and social benefits of coastal volunteering are immense, and I'm confident they will continue long after the Celtic Mist's retirement."

Fiacc O'Brolchain, the yacht's skipper and former IWDG director, highlighted the Celtic Mist's impact on raising awareness about cetaceans in Irish waters. "The yacht's notoriety attracted attention wherever it went, making it an effective tool for our conservation efforts."

However, the yacht's age has made maintenance increasingly challenging, leading to the decision to sell it. "Everything has its time, and it's time for the Celtic Mist to move on," Mr. O'Brolchain said.

The IWDG is hosting an event tonight at Poolbeg Yacht Club in Dublin to celebrate the 2025 season's results and bid farewell to the Celtic Mist. It's a chance to recognize the role of community-supported research in marine conservation and the establishment of Marine Protected Areas in Ireland.

So, as we say goodbye to the Celtic Mist, let's reflect on its incredible journey and the impact it has had on marine conservation. What do you think? Is it time for a new chapter in marine research, or should we strive to keep these dedicated vessels sailing? Share your thoughts in the comments below!