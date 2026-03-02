Celtic Fans Boycott Backfires? Ibrox Ticket Shake-Up for Scottish Cup Clash! (2026)

Celtic fans' boycott backfires as ticket demand soars for the Old Firm clash!

The Scottish Cup quarter-final between Celtic and Rangers is set to be a thrilling encounter, but the build-up is already heated. Thousands of Celtic fans boycotted their team's previous match against Dundee, protesting against the board's decisions. However, their absence might cost them a spot at the upcoming Ibrox showdown.

Former Celtic player, Tam McManus, has suggested a controversial ticket allocation strategy. He believes that those who attended the Dundee game should be prioritized for the quarter-final tickets, leaving the boycotters at the bottom of the waiting list. This proposal has sparked debate among fans and ex-players alike.

The demand for tickets is skyrocketing, with Parkhead chiefs aiming to reclaim the entire Broomloan Stand, which holds 7,000 fans. This would be a return to the traditional Old Firm allocation, last seen in 2018 before the away ticket agreement was cut by Rangers.

But here's where it gets controversial: McManus cheekily predicts that if the boycotters stick to their word, the stand might be nearly empty. This statement has ignited further discussion, with ex-Scotland star Alan Rough suggesting that the protesting fans might regret their decision if the club allocates tickets elsewhere.

While Celtic is entitled to request a significant number of tickets, former Rangers player Alex Rae argues that segregation issues could arise. This complex situation raises questions about fan loyalty, club politics, and the power of fan protests.

What do you think? Should Celtic reward the fans who showed up, or is this a harsh punishment for those who chose to boycott? The ticket allocation dilemma is a fascinating aspect of the beautiful game, and your opinions are an essential part of the conversation!

