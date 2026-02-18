With the transfer window ticking down, Celtic is making a bold move to bolster their attacking lineup, and it’s sparking conversations across the football world. The Scottish champions have reportedly opened talks with FC Noah to secure Bosnian striker Nardin Mulahusejnović, a towering 6ft 3in forward who’s been turning heads with his impressive performances. But here’s where it gets interesting: this isn’t just a straightforward deal. Mulahusejnović has already netted 5 goals in 6 Conference League games, and his goal-scoring prowess—71 goals and 20 assists in 239 appearances—has caught the eye of multiple clubs, including another Scottish side and Austrian club Rapid Wien. But is his hit rate enough to justify the hype? Rapid Wien’s rejected loan offer with a €1.5m buy option suggests FC Noah is holding out for a permanent deal, but Celtic’s interest signals they’re serious about adding firepower to their squad. And this is the part most people miss: Celtic’s recent signing of Tomas Cvancara on a loan-to-buy deal already adds competition upfront alongside Kelechi Iheanacho. So, why the sudden push for Mulahusejnović? Manager Martin O’Neill has been vocal about needing first-team-ready players who can make an immediate impact, both out wide and centrally. But with competition heating up, will Celtic secure their man, or will another club swoop in? This move could be a game-changer for Celtic’s season—or a missed opportunity. What do you think? Is Mulahusejnović worth the chase, or should Celtic focus elsewhere? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments!
Celtic Eye Bosnian Striker Nardin Mulahusejnović: Transfer Talks & Competition Heat Up! (2026)
References
- https://insidefutbol.com/2026/01/31/despite-concrete-offers-aston-villa-and-leeds-united-to-miss-out-on-star/704983/
- https://therealchamps.com/arbeloa-tells-real-madrid-to-sell-liverpool-target-camavinga-transfer-news
- https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/article/enzo-fernandez-growing-confidence-wolves-unforgettable-chelsea-moments
- https://www.thestar.co.uk/sport/football/sheffield-wednesday/sheffield-wednesday-chris-waddle-5505470
- https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/live/ce9ypyen07zt
- https://thecelticstar.com/celtic-open-talks-for-bosnian-striker-as-window-draws-to-a-close/
Top Articles
UFC's Mohammed Usman Suspended: Testosterone Use & CSAD Investigation Explained
Bangladesh's Development: Challenges and Opportunities
Trump Sanctions Iran: 18 Officials Targeted, Military Action on Hold
Latest Posts
US and European Military Presence in Greenland: History, Current Affairs, and Implications
Is Sam Ersson’s Time with the Flyers Over? Analyzing His Recent Struggles and Future
Recommended Articles
- How Street Cricket is Transforming Lives in Byker, Newcastle | Keeping Kids Off the Streets
- Can you pay rent with a credit card?
- Italy's Eni Considers Re-entering Oil & Gas Trading: What It Means for the Energy Market
- Dhurandhar Overseas Box Office: Ranveer Singh's Blockbuster Hits 5 Records
- Dad's Life-Saving Cancer Drug Withdrawn: $8000/Month to Survive? | Clinton's Fight for PBS Subsidy
- Breaking News: New Hope in the Fight Against Antibiotic-Resistant E. coli
- Six Nations 2026: Hawkins' Journey - From Scarlets to Wales, Facing Scotland's Lions
- Meta's Massive Investment in Nvidia AI Chips: Unlocking the Future of Computing
- A Father's Fight: Rare Cancer, Rare Drug, and a Fight for Life
- Manx Care Budget Boost: CEO Teresa Cope Reacts to £404.2 Million Funding Increase
- March 2026: Benefits, Pensions, and Cost of Living Support - Key Dates and Updates
- Parking Chaos in Coopers Edge, Gloucestershire: Residents Frustrated by 'Free-for-All' Situation
- Woman's Epic 10,000km Solo Cycle Through Africa: Highs, Lows, and Life-Changing Experiences
- Dhurandhar Overseas Box Office: Ranveer Singh's Blockbuster Hits 5 Records
- Dhurandhar Overseas Box Office: Ranveer Singh's Blockbuster Hits 5 Records
- AI Baseball Stars: Chat with Shohei Ohtani & More! (Genies MLB Avatars Explained)
- NAB CEO's Warning: Australia's Economic Future Depends on Productivity
- Hassan Ali Welcomes Baby Boy! Cricketer's Family Grows to 5 | Hamdan Hassan Ali
- MP Kibagendi Expelled from Parliament: Full Story Behind the ‘Auctioned’ Remarks
- First Sleeper Shark in Antarctica Caught on Camera: Hidden Deep-Sea Giant Revealed
- Oil Prices Rebound as Traders Reassess Iran Deal
- Discover Portugal's Hidden Winter Paradise: Serra da Estrela's Mountains & Burel Craft
- Portland Snow Alert: 2 Inches Possible Wednesday Evening - Here's What You Need to Know
- Poacher Fined $30K for Stealing Rare Snakes | Environmental Crime in Australia
- Meta's Massive Investment in Nvidia AI Chips: Unlocking the Future of Computing
- CISA's KEV Update: 4 Critical Security Flaws Under Active Exploitation
- Thomas Frank Sacking: Tottenham's Weak Leadership at Fault, Says Keith Wyness
- Manx Care Budget Boost: CEO Teresa Cope Reacts to £404.2 Million Funding Increase
- MotoGP audition + uncertain Ducati order: 2026 World Superbikes preview
- Thomas Frank Sacking: Tottenham's Weak Leadership at Fault, Says Keith Wyness
- Manx Care Budget Boost: CEO Teresa Cope Reacts to £404.2 Million Funding Increase
- Antarctica's Deep-Sea Shark: A Stunning Discovery
- Manx Care Budget Boost: CEO Teresa Cope Reacts to £404.2 Million Funding Increase
- NAB CEO's Warning: Australia's Economic Future Depends on Productivity
- MotoGP audition + uncertain Ducati order: 2026 World Superbikes preview
- The Ultimate Guide to Investing for Your Child's Future: A Must-Watch
- CISA's KEV Update: 4 Critical Security Flaws Under Active Exploitation
- Six Nations Preview: Wales' Hawkins on Scotland's Centre Threat
- Victoria Kafka Jones' Tragic Death: Cocaine Overdose Revealed
- How to Check Your Tax Code and Avoid Overpaying Like This Barry Nurse | £3k Tax Refund Story
- Peru's Political Turmoil: President José Jerí Impeached in Scandal
- Dhurandhar Overseas Box Office: Ranveer Singh's Blockbuster Hits 5 Records
- Earn While You Charge: WattsApp Rewards Tesla Owners in Canada
- Victoria's MotoGP Loss: The End of an Era at Phillip Island
- Manx Care Budget Boost: CEO Teresa Cope Reacts to £404.2 Million Funding Increase
- Discover Portugal's Hidden Winter Paradise: Serra da Estrela's Mountains & Burel Craft
- Carlos Alcaraz Calls Arthur Rinderknech 'A Player to Avoid' After Tough Doha Win | Tennis Highlights
- March 2026: Benefits, Pensions, and Cost of Living Support - Key Dates and Updates
- March 2026: Benefits, Pensions, and Cost of Living Support - Key Dates and Updates
- Morley Galleria Revamp: Vicinity Centres on Track for Christmas Completion
- Texas Tech Basketball Upset by Arizona State: JT Toppin Injury & Game Highlights
- MotoGP audition + uncertain Ducati order: 2026 World Superbikes preview
- Unveiling the Truth: How 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' Created an In-Universe Comic Book
- Six Nations 2026: Wales' Hawkins Ready to Battle Scotland's Lions Trio | Rugby Analysis
- MotoGP audition + uncertain Ducati order: 2026 World Superbikes preview
- Morley Galleria Revamp: Vicinity Centres on Track for Christmas Completion
- AI Baseball Stars: Chat with Shohei Ohtani & More! (Genies MLB Avatars Explained)
- First-Ever Footage: Massive Sleeper Shark Discovered in Antarctica's Freezing Depths!
- Unveiling the Truth: How 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' Created an In-Universe Comic Book
- Heartbreaking Bus Crash: Driver's Tragic Death, Students' Miraculous Escape
- Meta's Massive Investment in Nvidia AI Chips: Unlocking the Future of Computing
- Northampton Market Square Transformed: New Planetarium Brings the Universe to Town!
- Morley Galleria Revamp: Vicinity Centres on Track for Christmas Completion
- Thomas Frank Sacking: Tottenham's Weak Leadership at Fault, Says Keith Wyness
- UK Youth Unemployment: Delayed Minimum Wage Increase - What's Next?
- Antarctica's Deep-Sea Shark: A Stunning Discovery
- Scare Out Review: Zhang Yimou's Spy Thriller - Style Over Substance?
- Canberra Hyatt Hotel Evacuated: Rock Thrown, Suspicious Package Found at Defence Conference
- NAB CEO's Warning: Australia's Economic Future Depends on Productivity
- DSP Ki Paathshala: How a Police Officer is Transforming Lives in Jharkhand
- CFMEU Corruption Allegations: $15 Billion Taxpayer Cost — What We Know
- Victoria’s Animal Cruelty Case: Dozens More Seized from Suspected Offender
- MP Kibagendi Expelled from Parliament: Full Story Behind the ‘Auctioned’ Remarks
- Dad's Life-Saving Cancer Drug Withdrawn: $8000/Month to Survive? | Clinton's Fight for PBS Subsidy
- A Father's Fight: Rare Cancer, Rare Drug, and a Fight for Life
- Manx Care Budget Boost: CEO Teresa Cope Reacts to £404.2 Million Funding Increase
- Ukraine-Russia Talks: US Mediates Day 2 Amid Escalation & Drone Strikes
- Six Nations Preview: Wales' Hawkins on Scotland's Centre Threat
- Victoria's MotoGP Loss: The End of an Era at Phillip Island
- Six Nations 2026: Hawkins' Journey - From Scarlets to Wales, Facing Scotland's Lions
- Manx Care Budget Boost: CEO Teresa Cope Reacts to £404.2 Million Funding Increase
- Serial Animal Abuser: Dozens of Cats & Horses Rescued in Victoria
- YouTube SEO ideas for IMG Academy vs Etowah high school baseball rankings video
- Woman's Epic 10,000km Solo Cycle Through Africa: Highs, Lows, and Life-Changing Experiences
- NAB CEO's Warning: Australia's Economic Future Depends on Productivity
- Earn While You Charge: WattsApp Rewards Tesla Owners in Canada
- Six Nations 2026: Wales' Hawkins Ready to Battle Scotland's Lions Trio | Rugby Analysis
- NHS Outsourcing Scandal: £48m Taxpayer Money for Vaccine Harm Assessments
- Sydney Stabbing Spree: Man Charged with Murder Escaped from Mental Health Care
- Woman's Epic 10,000km Solo Cycle Through Africa: Highs, Lows, and Life-Changing Experiences
- Why Wealthy Americans are Flocking to New Zealand's Golden Visa
- Barsleys Department Store: A Family Legacy for Sale
- Bath Community Kitchen: Expanding Horizons, Fighting Loneliness & Food Poverty
- Earn While You Charge: WattsApp Rewards Tesla Owners in Canada
- The Story Behind Havenwood House: Overcoming Challenges to Create a Suburban Sanctuary
- Sugar Industry Crisis: North Coast Farmers' Harvest in Jeopardy
- India's IT Sector: Adapting to AI and Addressing Job Displacement Concerns
- Victoria's MotoGP Loss: The End of an Era at Phillip Island
- Australia's Inflation Woes: Real Wages Take a Hit
- Six Nations Preview: Wales' Hawkins on Scotland's Centre Threat
Article information
Author: Van Hayes
Last Updated:
Views: 6540
Rating: 4.6 / 5 (66 voted)
Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Van Hayes
Birthday: 1994-06-07
Address: 2004 Kling Rapid, New Destiny, MT 64658-2367
Phone: +512425013758
Job: National Farming Director
Hobby: Reading, Polo, Genealogy, amateur radio, Scouting, Stand-up comedy, Cryptography
Introduction: My name is Van Hayes, I am a thankful, friendly, smiling, calm, powerful, fine, enthusiastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.