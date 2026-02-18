Celtic Eye Bosnian Striker Nardin Mulahusejnović: Transfer Talks & Competition Heat Up! (2026)

With the transfer window ticking down, Celtic is making a bold move to bolster their attacking lineup, and it’s sparking conversations across the football world. The Scottish champions have reportedly opened talks with FC Noah to secure Bosnian striker Nardin Mulahusejnović, a towering 6ft 3in forward who’s been turning heads with his impressive performances. But here’s where it gets interesting: this isn’t just a straightforward deal. Mulahusejnović has already netted 5 goals in 6 Conference League games, and his goal-scoring prowess—71 goals and 20 assists in 239 appearances—has caught the eye of multiple clubs, including another Scottish side and Austrian club Rapid Wien. But is his hit rate enough to justify the hype? Rapid Wien’s rejected loan offer with a €1.5m buy option suggests FC Noah is holding out for a permanent deal, but Celtic’s interest signals they’re serious about adding firepower to their squad. And this is the part most people miss: Celtic’s recent signing of Tomas Cvancara on a loan-to-buy deal already adds competition upfront alongside Kelechi Iheanacho. So, why the sudden push for Mulahusejnović? Manager Martin O’Neill has been vocal about needing first-team-ready players who can make an immediate impact, both out wide and centrally. But with competition heating up, will Celtic secure their man, or will another club swoop in? This move could be a game-changer for Celtic’s season—or a missed opportunity. What do you think? Is Mulahusejnović worth the chase, or should Celtic focus elsewhere? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments!