Celtic 4-0 Dundee United | Scottish Premiership | Match Highlights (2026)

The Scottish Premiership witnessed a dramatic comeback as Martin O'Neill's Celtic reignited their title hopes! But was it a true revival or a one-off?

Celtic's Resurgence: In a thrilling encounter, O'Neill's men secured a dominant 4-0 win over Dundee United, bouncing back from their recent Old Firm disappointment. This result propelled Celtic to second place, just three points adrift of leaders Hearts. But here's where it gets intriguing: Can they sustain this momentum?

The first half showcased Celtic's attacking prowess, with Yang Hyun-jun's deflected strike setting the tone. Arne Engels swiftly doubled the lead, leaving Dundee United reeling. Despite United's defensive struggles, they managed to create chances, only to be denied by Celtic's solid defense, led by a resurgent Liam Scales.

As the second half unfolded, Celtic's superiority became evident. Substitute Benjamin Nygren and Daizen Maeda added gloss to the scoreline, sealing a comprehensive victory.

United's Woes: For Dundee United and Jim Goodwin, it's a different story. Their inability to register a shot on target is concerning, especially considering their historical struggles at Celtic Park. With a mere 22% possession, United's lack of control was glaring.

The league table paints a worrying picture for Goodwin's side, who find themselves level on points with Aberdeen and dangerously close to the relegation zone.

Post-Match Reactions: O'Neill praised his team's performance, highlighting their confidence and overall excellence. Meanwhile, Goodwin acknowledged Celtic's familiarity with their system, suggesting United's struggles were due to a lack of resilience in key areas.

As the dust settles, one question lingers: Can Celtic maintain this form and challenge for the title, or will this victory be a fleeting moment of brilliance? Share your thoughts on this controversial comeback story!