Celebrity Shoe Styles at Burberry Fall 2026: From Kate Moss to Lila Moss (2026)

When it comes to fashion, shoes can make or break an outfit—and at the Burberry Fall 2026 show during London Fashion Week, the celebrity footwear game was stronger than ever. But here’s where it gets controversial: while some stars played it safe with classic styles, others pushed boundaries with bold, statement-making choices. Let’s dive into the shoe spotlight and explore the looks that had everyone talking.

Marisa Abela kicked things off with a pair of round-toe black leather boots featuring a sturdy block heel—a timeless choice that effortlessly complemented her ensemble. And this is the part most people miss: block heels aren’t just stylish; they’re practical, offering comfort without sacrificing elegance. Could this be the start of a trend revival?

Iconic supermodel Kate Moss stepped out in polka dot pointed-toe heels, proving that her fashion prowess remains unmatched. The playful pattern added a whimsical touch to her look, leaving us wondering: is Moss single-handedly bringing polka dots back into the mainstream?

Myha’la, the star of Industry, opted for square, metal-toe black leather pumps—a modern twist on a classic silhouette. The metallic detail wasn’t just eye-catching; it sparked debate. Bold question: Are metal accents the future of footwear, or just a fleeting fad?

PinkPantheress turned heads in almond-toe patent leather high heels with a high, round vamp. The glossy finish and unique vamp design made her shoes a conversation starter. Controversial take: Could this be the next big thing in heel design, or is it too avant-garde for the masses?

Jodie Turner-Smith brought drama with thigh-high black leather boots featuring a rounded toe. Her choice was both daring and chic, but it raises a question: Are thigh-high boots still a red carpet staple, or are they becoming overdone?

Lila Moss, following in her mother’s fashionable footsteps, wore pointed-toe snakeprint high heels. The animal print added an edgy vibe, but here’s the debate: Is snakeprint timeless, or does it risk looking dated?

Daisy Edgar-Jones kept it sleek with pointed-toe leather pumps—a minimalist choice that let her outfit take center stage. Thought-provoking question: In a world of bold footwear, is simplicity the ultimate statement?

Barry Keoghan brought a rugged edge to the event with black lace-up boots, proving that men’s footwear can be just as noteworthy. But here’s the twist: Are lace-up boots too casual for high fashion, or do they strike the perfect balance?

Nicky Hilton Rothschild exuded sophistication in sharp leather high heels with an elongated pointed toe. Her choice was undeniably elegant, but controversial interpretation: Could this style be too sharp for everyday wear?

Camille Rowe and Iris Law both opted for knee-high boots, but with a twist. Rowe’s chocolate brown round-toe boots offered a warm, earthy contrast to the typical black, while Law’s cherry plum shade added a pop of color. Question for the audience: Are colored boots the next big trend, or will neutrals always reign supreme?

From classic to cutting-edge, the Burberry Fall 2026 show proved that shoes are more than just accessories—they’re statements. Now it’s your turn: Which celebrity shoe choice was your favorite? And more importantly, which style do you think will dominate the fashion scene next? Let’s debate in the comments!