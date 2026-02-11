Celebrating the Cubs' 2016 World Series Champions at Fan Convention (2026)

Get ready for a serious dose of nostalgia, Cubs fans! This weekend, the Chicago Cubs are throwing a massive party, not just any party, but a full-blown celebration honoring the legendary 2016 World Series championship team. That's right, the heroes who broke the curse are reuniting!

The annual Cubs Convention, kicking off this Friday at the Sheraton in Streeterville, will be the epicenter of this momentous occasion. Imagine being in the same room with the players who brought that elusive World Series trophy back to the North Side after 108 long years. It's enough to give any Cubs fan goosebumps!

While some members of that unforgettable roster are still actively playing in Major League Baseball, a significant number of them are making their way back to Chicago for this special reunion. This isn't just a casual get-together; it's a chance for fans to show their appreciation and relive those incredible moments that defined a generation of Cubs baseball.

Leading the charge is none other than Joe Maddon, the mastermind manager who guided the Cubs to three consecutive National League Championship Series appearances and the ultimate prize in 2016. Remember his quirky personality and unorthodox strategies? He'll be there to share stories and memories from that magical season.

And of course, we can't forget Ben Zobrist, the World Series MVP who delivered the go-ahead run in that unforgettable Game 7. Picture this: the tension, the excitement, the sheer joy of that moment! He'll be joined by Anthony Rizzo, the heart and soul of the team, who caught the final out, securing the victory and etching his name in Cubs' history forever. Can you imagine the roar of the crowd when they take the stage together?

Dexter Fowler, who ignited Game 7 with a lead-off home run, setting the tone for the Cubs' historic win, will also be in attendance. That swing! That moment! It's forever etched in our memories.

But the star power doesn't stop there. Renowned pitchers Jon Lester and John Lackey are also making the trip. And get this: the recently retired Kyle Hendricks, who started Game 7 and was a Cy Young Award finalist that season, will be there too! Seeing these pitching legends together again will be a treat for any baseball enthusiast.

And let's not forget Miguel Montero, whose clutch grand slam in Game 1 of the 2016 NLCS against the Dodgers propelled the Cubs to victory. Talk about a game-changer! And Mike Montgomery, the man who sealed the deal with the save in Game 7, will also be present.

But wait, there's more! A whole contingent of pitchers, including Trevor Cahill, Carl Edwards Jr., Justin Grimm, Jason Hammel, Pedro Strop, and Travis Wood, will be joining the celebration. What stories will they share from the bullpen?

Rounding out the reunion are outfielders Albert Almora, Chris Coghlan, Jason Heyward, and Matt Szczur. Each of these players contributed to the team's success in their own unique way.

The main event honoring the 2016 squad is scheduled for Saturday at the convention. The Cubs organization promises an action-packed day filled with special events and tributes. For more details, head over to the team's website. (https://www.mlb.com/cubs/fans/cubs-convention/questions)

But here's where it gets controversial... Some fans might argue about who the most important players were on that team. Was it the star power of Rizzo and Bryant? The pitching prowess of Lester and Hendricks? Or the clutch performances of Zobrist and Montero? Who really carried the team? It's a debate that could go on for hours!

So, Cubs fans, are you ready to relive the magic? Which moment from the 2016 World Series do you cherish the most? And who are you most excited to see at the convention? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below! Let's get the conversation started!