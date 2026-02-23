Celebrating Prof. Bruce Taylor: 2025 MS Research Award Winner (2026)

Tasmanian neurologist Professor Bruce Taylor has been honored with the 2025 MS Research Award from MS Australia, recognizing his remarkable contributions to advancing multiple sclerosis (MS) research and improving the lives of those affected by the condition. This prestigious award acknowledges his dedication and leadership in the field over the past 25 years.

Professor Taylor's groundbreaking work at the Menzies Institute for Medical Research in Hobart has significantly impacted our understanding of MS. His research has delved into the intricacies of MS prevalence, epidemiology, genetics, biomarkers, and disease progression, paving the way for earlier diagnoses and more effective clinical care. Moreover, his efforts have extended beyond the lab, as he plays a pivotal role in the Understanding MS course, an internationally acclaimed online educational program that has empowered tens of thousands of individuals to gain deeper insights into MS and its profound implications.

Despite his accolades, Professor Taylor remains grounded, emphasizing the collaborative nature of his work. He believes that the progress in MS research is a collective effort, where no single individual operates in isolation. This collaborative spirit, according to Professor Taylor, is what makes the journey incredibly rewarding.

The MS Australia Awards, including the MS Research Award, are a testament to the power of collaboration and community in driving change. MS Australia CEO Rohan Greenland praised Professor Taylor's enduring impact on MS research, highlighting his dedication, curiosity, and generous collaboration as key factors in shaping MS science in Australia for over two decades. Professor Taylor shares this year's MS Research Award with Professor Helmut Butzkueven from Monash University and Alfred Health.

The MS Australia Awards also recognized other outstanding individuals and families. MS Nurse and advocate Belinda Bardsley received the MS Advocacy Award, and the Miles family (Jess, Jan, and Glenn) were honored with the John Studdy Award. These awards serve as a beacon of hope and progress within the MS community, showcasing the remarkable individuals and families who are driving positive change and compassion in the fight against MS.