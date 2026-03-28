Celebrating Bobby Carradine: Remembering Lizzie McGuire’s Dad and a Hollywood Veteran (2026)

The entertainment world is reeling from a profound loss, and this one truly hurts. Robert Carradine, the beloved actor best known for his roles in Lizzie McGuire and the 1984 cult classic Revenge of the Nerds, has passed away at 71. But here’s where it gets even more poignant: Carradine’s family revealed he had battled bipolar disorder for two decades, a struggle that adds a layer of complexity to his legacy. And this is the part most people miss—his story isn’t just about his on-screen triumphs; it’s about resilience, vulnerability, and the human experience behind the fame.

Tributes poured in from those who knew him best. Hilary Duff, who played his fictional daughter in Lizzie McGuire, shared an emotional Instagram post (https://www.instagram.com/p/DVITYLOFCMT/?hl=en&img_index=1) on Tuesday night, writing, ‘This one hurts. It’s really hard to face this reality about an old friend.’ She reminisced about the warmth of the McGuire family and the care she felt from her on-screen parents, adding, ‘I’m deeply sad to learn Bobby was suffering.’ Duff’s words highlight the bond they shared, both on and off the screen, and the impact Carradine had on those around him.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who dated Carradine early in their careers, also paid tribute on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/p/DVJStoTkddA/?hl=en&img_index=3), recalling their time together on The Dinah Shore Show. ‘He was my first crush in the movies, and I didn’t realize it,’ she wrote. ‘We remained friends after we broke up, and Ever [Carradine’s daughter] and I have as well. The long and winding road. Rest in speed and humor and love, Bobby.’ Her words paint a picture of a man who left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

But here’s where it gets controversial: Carradine’s brother Keith shared a statement with Deadline (https://deadline.com/2026/02/robert-carradine-dead-age-71-1236734055/) emphasizing the importance of destigmatizing mental health struggles. ‘It is an illness that got the best of him, and I want to celebrate him for his struggle with it, and celebrate his beautiful soul,’ Keith said. This bold statement raises a critical question: How can we better support those battling mental health issues in an industry that often prioritizes image over well-being?

Carradine’s career spanned over 40 years, with roles in films like Martin Scorsese’s Mean Streets, Hal Ashby’s Coming Home, and Samuel Fuller’s The Big Red One. Yet, despite working with some of the most respected directors, he never achieved the same global recognition as his siblings, Keith and David. This begs the question: Does talent alone guarantee success, or is there more to the story?

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Interestingly, acting wasn’t Carradine’s first passion. In a 2013 interview with Popdose, he revealed his dream of becoming a race car driver. It was only after his brother David encouraged him to audition for The Cowboys that his acting career took off. This pivot from racing to acting showcases the unpredictability of life and the paths we choose—or that choose us.

Carradine’s most iconic role came in Revenge of the Nerds, where he played Lewis Skolnick, the lovable head nerd with an unforgettable laugh. He reprised the role in sequels and even paid homage to it in Robot Chicken and as co-host of King of the Nerds. But did you know he also pursued his racing dreams in the late 1980s and 1990s, driving for Lotus? It’s a lesser-known chapter in his life that adds depth to his story.

In recent years, Carradine faced personal challenges, including a 2015 car crash that injured him and his then-wife, Edith Mani, whom he later divorced after 25 years of marriage. Despite these struggles, he remained a devoted father to his three children, including actor Ever Carradine, who shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/p/DVIPXDuES1O/?hl=en&img_index=1). ‘Whenever anyone asks me how I turned out so normal, I always tell them it’s because of my dad,’ she wrote. ‘I knew my dad loved me, I knew it deep in my bones, and I always knew he had my back.’

Robert Carradine’s legacy is one of talent, resilience, and humanity. His story prompts us to reflect: How do we honor the struggles of those we admire? And how can we create a world where mental health is met with compassion, not stigma? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s keep the conversation going.

If you or someone you know is struggling, reach out to Lifeline (https://www.lifeline.org.au/) at 131 114 or Beyond Blue (https://www.beyondblue.org.au/) at 1300 224 636. For more stories like this, subscribe to The Watchlist (https://www.theage.com.au/newsletter-signup?newsletter=the-watchlist) and stay updated on the latest in TV, streaming, and movies. Written by Nell Geraets (https://www.smh.com.au/by/nell-geraets-p5364z), Culture and Lifestyle reporter at The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald. Connect with her on X (https://x.com/@GeraetsNell?lang=en) or via email.