Celebrate Lunar New Year with Lululemon's Limited Edition Year of the Horse Collection! (2026)

Get ready to welcome the Lunar New Year in style with Lululemon's Year of the Horse Collection! But here's where it gets controversial... While some may argue that the collection is just a marketing ploy, we believe it's an opportunity to celebrate diversity and embrace cultural traditions. And this is the part most people miss... The collection isn't just about the clothes; it's about the community and the stories behind each piece. So, let's dive into the collection and explore the unique designs and meanings behind each item. From fiery red leggings to cozy oversized pullovers, there are so many most-loved styles to shop now, starting at just $24. Add a fun pop of color to your wardrobe in honor of Lunar New Year and get ready to celebrate with the festive collection. Styles and sizes are already moving fast, so if you have your eye on something make sure to check out ASAP! Shop all the Lunar New Year styles from Lululemon, below. The Lunar New Year Dual Pouch Wristlet is a versatile accessory that allows you to customize the look and function of this dual wristlet. Detachable pouches make it perfect for keeping all of your essentials with you on the go. The Lunar New Year Swiftly Tech Long-Sleeve Shirt 2.0 is made from a high-performing fabric that works with you while you workout. It has a seamless construction that maximizes breathability and comfort. The Lunar New Year Classic Ball Cap Wordmark is a timeless accessory, now in two new shades of suede for the Lunar New Year collection. The Lunar New Year Define Cropped Jacket Nulu is a shortened version of the buttery soft Define jacket you know and love, in a new pattern and a bright shade of red for Lunar New Year. There are secure zippered pockets and a zipper garage for comfort and versatility, in a comfortable four-way stretch material. The Lunar New Year Never Lost Keychain Metallic Wordmark is a stylish and functional accessory that will help you keep track of your keys in style. The Lunar New Year Everywhere Belt Bag 1L is made for workouts as tough as you are, with breathable and sweat-wicking properties for comfort. The Lunar New Year Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25" is made for workouts as tough as you are, with breathable and sweat-wicking properties for comfort. The Lunar New Year Women's Cityverse Microsuede Sneaker is refined, stylish, and comfortable, made from a supple microsuede with layers of contoured cushioning for support. The Lunar New Year Scuba Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie is cute and cozy, with a cropped design and bright gold detailing. The Lunar New Year The Hot/Cold Bottle 17oz is perfect for bringing your favorite beverages wherever you go, with a double-walled and vacuum-insulated design to keep drinks hot or cold. How We Choose The E! Insider Shop editors and writers search the internet to find the best products out there. We interview expert sources, comb through customer reviews, and use our own personal experiences to make shopping easier for our readers. As an editorial team, we independently create content and determine coverage based on research, reporting, and what we think our readers would like to read about. The goal of our content is to provide a service and inform readers who are on the hunt for the latest products to help make their life better. Items are sold by retailer, not E!. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.
Celebrate Lunar New Year with Lululemon's Limited Edition Year of the Horse Collection! (2026)
