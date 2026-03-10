CC Sabathia's Legacy: Yankees Retire No. 52 and Honor a Legend (2026)

The New York Yankees are set to honor CC Sabathia's illustrious career by retiring his No. 52 jersey and adding a plaque to Monument Park. This move comes a year after his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame, a testament to his remarkable journey in the sport. But here's where it gets controversial... CC Sabathia's impact on the Yankees goes beyond his impressive statistics. His biggest contribution came during New York's 2009 postseason run, where he cemented himself into Yankees lore with a stellar performance. While with the Yankees, he made three American League All-Star teams and finished as high as third in Cy Young Award balloting (2010).

However, the debate arises when considering his overall legacy. Some argue that his time in Milwaukee and Cleveland, where he won the 2007 AL Cy Young Award, should be more prominently highlighted. Sabathia went 251-161 with a 3.74 ERA during his career, amassing 3,093 strikeouts. He is one of only four left-handers to surpass 3,000 strikeouts, alongside Randy Johnson, Clayton Kershaw, and Steve Carlton. His impact on the sport is undeniable, but the question remains: should his time with the Yankees be the sole focus of his legacy?

Aaron Judge, a fellow Yankees player, praised Sabathia's character, stating, 'CC was an incredible competitor, teammate, and leader who embodied the heart and soul of our team and this city.' This sentiment highlights the emotional connection fans have with players, and the debate over how their legacies should be remembered. So, what do you think? Should CC Sabathia's entire career be celebrated, or is his time with the Yankees the most significant chapter in his story? Share your thoughts in the comments!

