CBS's 2026-2027 Lineup: 10 Shows Renewed, Including 'NCIS' and 'Tracker'! (2026)

CBS is locking in its schedule for the 2026-2027 season, and the news is big for fans of their most popular shows! Get ready to see some familiar faces return to your screens, as the network has just announced a massive wave of renewals.

What's the buzz? CBS has officially given the green light to 10 more series to continue their runs for the 2026-2027 television season. This exciting news means that beloved dramas and reality favorites will be back for more.

These 10 renewed shows are joining an already impressive list of returning series and two brand-new additions, bringing the total number of confirmed shows for the upcoming schedule to a substantial 16 series. It’s shaping up to be a very busy year for CBS!

But here's where it gets interesting... While many shows are secured, the network is still playing coy about the fate of a few other current series. The decisions for more than a handful of shows are still up in the air, leaving fans to wonder if their other favorites will make the cut.

Let's dive into the exciting renewals! Returning for another season are: the #1 series Tracker (entering its 4th season), the #1 comedy George & Mandy’s First Marriage (heading into its 3rd season), and Thursday night's #1 entertainment program Matlock (also in its 3rd season). We'll also be seeing more of Elsbeth (4th season), Fire Country (5th season), the iconic NCIS (an incredible 24th season!), its spinoff NCIS: Origins (3rd season), and NCIS: Sydney (4th season). And for the reality buffs, get ready for more Survivor (a whopping 51st season!) and The Amazing Race (39th season).

These powerhouses are adding to a schedule that already includes previously announced renewals: Boston Blue (2nd season), Sheriff Country (2nd season), Monday night’s #1 entertainment program FBI (9th season), and the #2 comedy Ghosts (6th season).

And this is the part most people miss... CBS isn't just relying on its proven hits; they're also introducing exciting new programming. Two fresh series are set to debut: Cupertino, which reunites the acclaimed creative duo Robert and Michelle King with star Mike Colter, and Einstein, marking Matthew Gray Gubler's return to CBS after his memorable run on Criminal Minds.

So, with all these confirmed shows, CBS has 16 series already locked for the 2026-2027 season. It's worth noting that The Neighborhood is concluding its run with its current eighth season.

Now, for the suspense... CBS has yet to reveal the future of six of its current shows: Big Brother, DMV, Harlan Coben’s Final Twist, Hollywood Squares, The Road, and Watson. Will these shows get a second chance, or will they be saying goodbye?

It's a testament to CBS's strong programming that the network currently boasts five of the top 11 and 11 of the top 20 most-watched entertainment series on television. That's a serious competitive edge!

Looking ahead, the 500th episode of NCIS is set to air this season, a monumental achievement! Meanwhile, Fire Country will be welcoming a new showrunner for its fifth season, as Tia Napolitano departs. Survivor's renewal comes just before its highly anticipated milestone 50th season premieres. FBI is entering the final year of its current multi-year deal, and a new spinoff, FBI: CIA, starring Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss, is also on the horizon.

What do you think about these renewals? Are you excited for the returning shows, or are you hoping for some of the undecided series to get another chance? Let us know in the comments below!